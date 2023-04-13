Amazon Joins the Rush Into Artificial Intelligence

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 13, 2023
Close-up of sign with Amazon logo on facade of building

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon (AMZN) said that it will provide artificial intelligence (AI) language models, called Amazon Bedrock, through its AWS platform.
  • The company joins Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) in announcing forays into AI.
  • The news contributed to gains of 4.7% for Amazon stock on April 13, 2023.

Amazon (AMZN) became the latest big tech firm to go all-in on artificial intelligence (AI). The company announced that it is offering new AI language models through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform. Called Amazon Bedrock, the product will allow customers to boost their software with AI systems that create text, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Data and Machine Learning at AWS, said that Amazon's mission "is to make it possible for developers of all skill levels and for organizations of all sizes to innovate using generative AI." He indicated that this is just the beginning of what the company believes "will be the next wave of machine learning."

The competition in the AI field is heating up. In March, OpenAI released its latest version of ChatGPT, and Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google all recently introduced their moves into the sector.

Inflection Point

Sivasubramanian added that "we are truly at an exciting inflection point in the widespread adoption of machine learning" and that most customer experiences and applications "will be reinvented with generative AI."

The news helped lift Amazon shares 4.7% on April 13.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Amazon Web Services. "Announcing New Tools for Building with Generative AI on AWS."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description