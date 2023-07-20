Scan Your Palm Instead Of Swiping A Card To Pay At Whole Foods Checkout

You can now scan your palm to pay at any of the 500+ Amazon (AMZN) owned Whole Foods Market stores in the country.

Key Takeaways Amazon One's palm scanning technology will be rolled out across all 500+ Whole Foods stores.

The program is already being used by 3 million customers, Amazon said.



Third-party retailers such as sports stadiums have adopted the technology.

How Do Palm Scanning Payments Work?

Amazon One, launched in 2020, uses palm recognition technology for identification, payment, and loyalty rewards. There is no need for a wallet or phone and Prime members can link their Amazon One profile to their account to receive savings and rewards, Amazon said.

The program is currently used by 3 million users, and encouraging adoption metrics from third-party sellers as well as 200 Whole Foods stores prompted the company to go "all-in" across all Whole Foods store locations.

How Can Third-Party Retailers Use Amazon One?

The company added that third-party retailers had adopted the technology for other use cases.

For example, at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, Amazon One’s “age verification” is being used to ensure customers aged 21 and over can purchase alcoholic drinks, without the need for government-issued IDs.

Other retailers such as Panera Bread (PNRA) and travel retailers such as Hudson, CREWS, and OHM have also utilized Amazon One's palm scanning technology.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, which was the largest-ever deal for founder and then-CEO Jeff Bezos. The food stores generated $8.1 billion in revenue in 2022 for Amazon. The palm scanning operation has brought scrutiny over privacy in the past but the company said it will "never share palm data with third parties, under any circumstances."