Scan Your Palm Instead Of Swiping A Card To Pay At Whole Foods Checkout

Amazon One Allows Palm Scanning For Payment, Identification and Loyalty Programs

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 20, 2023
whole foods

Robert Alexander / Contributor / Getty Images

You can now scan your palm to pay at any of the 500+ Amazon (AMZN) owned Whole Foods Market stores in the country.

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon One's palm scanning technology will be rolled out across all 500+ Whole Foods stores.
  • The program is already being used by 3 million customers, Amazon said.
  • Third-party retailers such as sports stadiums have adopted the technology.

How Do Palm Scanning Payments Work?

Amazon One, launched in 2020, uses palm recognition technology for identification, payment, and loyalty rewards. There is no need for a wallet or phone and Prime members can link their Amazon One profile to their account to receive savings and rewards, Amazon said.

The program is currently used by 3 million users, and encouraging adoption metrics from third-party sellers as well as 200 Whole Foods stores prompted the company to go "all-in" across all Whole Foods store locations.

How Can Third-Party Retailers Use Amazon One?

The company added that third-party retailers had adopted the technology for other use cases.

For example, at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, Amazon One’s “age verification” is being used to ensure customers aged 21 and over can purchase alcoholic drinks, without the need for government-issued IDs.

Other retailers such as Panera Bread (PNRA) and travel retailers such as Hudson, CREWS, and OHM have also utilized Amazon One's palm scanning technology.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, which was the largest-ever deal for founder and then-CEO Jeff Bezos. The food stores generated $8.1 billion in revenue in 2022 for Amazon. The palm scanning operation has brought scrutiny over privacy in the past but the company said it will "never share palm data with third parties, under any circumstances."

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Amazon. "Introducing Amazon One—a new innovation to make everyday activities effortless."

  2. Amazon. "Amazon One checkout coming to all Whole Foods stores in the U.S."

  3. Whole Foods Market. "Amazon to Acquire Whole Foods Market."

  4. Statista. "Net sales of Whole Foods Market worldwide, 2022".

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description