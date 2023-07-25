iRobot Shares Plunge After Amazon Lowers Purchase Price

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 25, 2023
iRobot's Roomba Vaccum Cleaner

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Shares of iRobot (IRBT) plunged 13.7% on Tuesday after Amazon (AMZN) said it would lower its purchase price of the home robot maker, which the tech giant bought for $1.7 billion last August in an effort to expand its offerings of smart devices.

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon said it would lower its purchase price of iRobot, maker of the robot vacuum cleaner Roomba, which the tech giant bought for $1.7 billion last August.
  • Under the revised agreement, Amazon will pay $51.75 per iRobot share, down from the initial price of $61 per share agreed to last year.
  • The acquisition is pending regulatory approval, with EU lawmakers expected to give a final decision in December.
  • iRobot shares tumbled close to 14% on the news, and are in negative territory for the year.

Under the revised agreement, Amazon will pay $51.75 per iRobot share, down from the initial price of $61 per share agreed upon last year. The lower price reflects iRobot's higher debt burden since the deal was first announced.

Meanwhile, iRobot has entered into a $200 million financing facility to fund its ongoing operations and rising debt burden. For Amazon, the lower per-share payment will likely be offset by the planned increase in iRobot's net debt under the new facility.

"We've reached an amended agreement with Amazon that reflects the incurrence of iRobot's new debt," said Colin Angle, the company's chair and CEO. "iRobot is taking on new financing that we believe is sufficient to support our operations in a hyper-competitive environment and meet our liquidity needs."

Amazon executives said they were willing to offer financial support.

"We are pleased to support iRobot in this way so they can continue inventing and delivering for customers while our proposed acquisition awaits regulatory approval," said Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices.

The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval. It's faced antitrust scrutiny in Europe, where regulators have challenged the deal on grounds that it could further entrench Amazon's dominant position as an online marketplace provider. A decision by the European Commission is expected on December 13.

Amazon shares were flat in afternoon trading Tuesday, while those of iRobot plunged close to 14%. Shares of Amazon are up more than 50% year-to-date, amid a broader rally in big tech stocks, while those of iRobot are down 3%.

Amazon (AMZN) and iRobot (IRBT) YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. iRobot | Investors. "Amazon and iRobot Modify Merger Price."

  2. Reuters. "EU Regulators Extend Amazon, iRobot Decision Deadline to Dec. 13."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description