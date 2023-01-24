Amazon Offers $5 Monthly Prescription Drug Plan

Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published January 24, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Amazon (AMZN) indicated that it would make a monthly prescription medication service available to its Prime members.
  • Subscribers to Amazon's RxPass, which will cost $5 per month on top of Prime membership fees, will gain access to certain generic medicines with free shipping and no additional charges.
  • Amazon shares fell 1% on Jan. 24, the day that the retail giant announced the move.

Amazon (AMZN) is expanding its reach into healthcare by offering a low-priced prescription drug plan for its Amazon Prime members.

The company explained that those in the program, called RxPass, will receive generic medicines that treat more than 80 common health conditions for free, along with free delivery, for a monthly fee of $5. The fee would be in addition to the $139 per year cost for Prime membership.

Amazon noted that Prime members who typically take two or more medications per month to manage chronic or ongoing health conditions could save significant time and money with RxPass. It added that among the drugs available are those that treat high blood pressure, anxiety, and acid reflux.

John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said the plan gives customers "surprisingly simple, low pricing" for their medications. Amazon indicated that members can sign up for RxPass in most states beginning today.

Healthcare Moves

Amazon has been adding several healthcare services to its business portfolio since 2018 when it purchased online pharmacy PillPack. Last summer, it spent $3.9 billion to acquire primary care provider One Medical.

CEO Andy Jassy has noted that healthcare is one area of opportunity the company "has conviction of pursuing" even as it laid off workers and took other steps to cut costs.

Amazon shares fell 1% today, and they've lost a third of their value in the past 12 months. 

