Amazon's Purchase of iRobot Approved by UK Regulators

Roomba robot vacuums

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • U.K. regulators approved Amazon's $1.7 billion purchase of iRobot.
  • Officials said the deal would not lead to competition concerns.
  • The U.S. FTC has yet to make a decision on the deal.

iRobot (IRBT) shares skyrocketed after U.K. antitrust regulators approved Amazon’s (AMZN) $1.7 billion purchase of the Roomba vacuum cleaner maker. 

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said after a “thorough investigation” it concluded that the deal would not “lead to competition concerns in the U.K.”

In making the decision, the CMA cited current rivals to iRobot vacuum cleaners, and explained that Amazon would not benefit from using its strength as an online retailer to try to limit sales of similar devices or other “smart home” products. 

Amazon said it was pleased with the ruling, adding that it looks forward to similar ones by other regulators soon. The agreement, which was struck last August, still faces review from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Shares of iRobot were up 20% in early trading on Friday following the news, lifting them into positive territory for the year. Amazon shares were 0.7% lower.

iRobot and Amazon YTD

YCharts
