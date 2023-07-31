Amazon Says Its Deliveries Were the Fastest Ever in the Second Quarter

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 31, 2023
Amazon

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon reported delivery times to its Prime members in the second quarter were the fastest ever.
  • More than half of its packages were delivered same day or next day in 60 largest U.S. metro areas.
  • Amazon credits the speed to changes in logistics, technology, and delivery network growth.

Amazon (AMZN) reported Monday it made the fastest deliveries ever to its Prime members last quarter.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in the 60 largest U.S. metro areas, more than half of Prime member packages arrived on the same day or the next day from when they ordered them.

He added so far this year, 1.8 billion units were shipped to U.S. Prime members on the same day or next day, more than four times what was delivered at those speeds before the pandemic in 2019.

Amazon has achieved quicker delivery times by dividing the country into smaller, easier-to-reach regions, using machine-learning technology to better predict buying trends, and growing its same-day delivery network, Herrington explained.

By making those changes, Amazon also reduced costs, which in turn helped customers save money, he said.

Shares of Amazon advanced 1.1% following the news and traded around their 2023 highs. 

AMZN

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Amazon. "Amazon delivers more products and faster speeds for customers, while continuing to lower costs and improve employee safety."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description