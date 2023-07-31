Amazon Says Its Deliveries Were the Fastest Ever in the Second Quarter

Key Takeaways Amazon reported delivery times to its Prime members in the second quarter were the fastest ever.

More than half of its packages were delivered same day or next day in 60 largest U.S. metro areas.

Amazon credits the speed to changes in logistics, technology, and delivery network growth.

Amazon (AMZN) reported Monday it made the fastest deliveries ever to its Prime members last quarter.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in the 60 largest U.S. metro areas, more than half of Prime member packages arrived on the same day or the next day from when they ordered them.

He added so far this year, 1.8 billion units were shipped to U.S. Prime members on the same day or next day, more than four times what was delivered at those speeds before the pandemic in 2019.

Amazon has achieved quicker delivery times by dividing the country into smaller, easier-to-reach regions, using machine-learning technology to better predict buying trends, and growing its same-day delivery network, Herrington explained.

By making those changes, Amazon also reduced costs, which in turn helped customers save money, he said.

Shares of Amazon advanced 1.1% following the news and traded around their 2023 highs.

