Amazon.com, Inc. is a global leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, and one of the largest companies in the world. Amazon is listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol, AMZN.

The company was launched by founder Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore, but has since ballooned into the world's largest e-commerce company that sells virtually everything, including electronics, apparel, furniture, food, toys, and much more.

In addition to e-commerce, Amazon's revenue comes from subscription services, cloud computing services, Whole Foods grocery sales, and other areas. It also builds and sells its own consumer electronics such as the Amazon Kindle and Amazon Echo. Amazon Web Services is the world's largest seller of cloud computing services. The company's entertainment streaming service also produces its own movies and TV shows, and Amazon Music provides access to millions of songs.

Amazon's Latest Developments