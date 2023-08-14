AMC Gets Go-Ahead for APE Stock Conversion, Shares Plunge

Key Takeaways AMC shares sink after a judge approves its plan to convert AMC Preferred Equity (APE) shares into common stock.

The AMC settlement gives investors extra shares of the company.

AMC said it would hold a reverse 1-for-10 stock split and convert the APE shares later this month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares plunged after a Delaware judge reversed her earlier decision and gave approval to the theater chain’s plan to convert AMC Preferred Equity (APE) units into common shares. The decision ends a shareholder lawsuit and paves the way for the company to raise much-needed capital.

Chancery Court Judge Morgan Zurn agreed Friday in an opinion that settlement terms between the company and the plaintiffs were fair because investors would receive additional shares of common stock “to offset the dilutive effects” of the APE shares. Last month Judge Zurn said that the original plan waived too many potential claims against the company. The agreement provides for shareholders to get 1 share for every 7.5 they own.

What Does This Mean For AMC, APE Shareholders?

AMC said that after the decision it will commence a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on Aug. 24. That would be the last day of trading for its APE shares, which would be converted into common stock the next day.

The company said that following those steps, it will make a litigation settlement payment to all shareholders based on the court settlement.

AMC launched the APE stock in August 2022 as the company struggled with surging debt and faced the potential of bankruptcy after pandemic restrictions sent movie theater attendance plummeting.

Shares of AMC Entertainment lost a third of their value Monday, falling to their lowest level since January 2021, just prior to the meme stock craze that sent the stock soaring. The company’s APE shares also jumped then.

