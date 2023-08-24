AMD Acquires French AI Software Company Mipsology

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has acquired Mipsology, an artificial intelligence (AI) software company focused on computer interpretations and responses to photos and videos.

Key Takeaways

  • Mipsology is focused on "image inference computation," or how a computer interprets and responds to visual input like a photo or a video.
  • The French AI company's flagship Zebra software can be deployed in autonomous vehicles, robotic manufacturing and smart retail, among other use cases.
  • AMD has been particularly focused on AI this year, announcing a new GPU for artificial intelligence in June.

The Palaiseau, France-headquartered Mipsology was founded in 2015 and its "flagship" Zebra AI software "will help accelerate AMD solutions for AI workloads," according to a statement from the company.

Zebra is software that customers can deploy on preexisting hardware, though Mipsology has experience tailoring and optimizing for AMD components. Potential use cases range from autonomous vehicles and manufacturing robotics to smart retail and responsive traffic lights.

The acquisition is just the latest salvo in the chipmaker's larger artificial intelligence campaign as it competes with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC).

Last week, AMD Senior Vice President Scott Herkelman said in a tweet the company would make "major product announcements" this week at Gamescom 2023 in Germany, likely indicating a new graphics chip. Earlier in August, AMD said it was looking to develop AI chips for the Chinese market in order to comply with U.S. export controls. Both Nvidia and Intel had previously announced their intention to do the same.

Back in June, AMD unveiled the MI300X, a new AI chip the company has touted as its "most-advanced GPU for artificial intelligence." AMD had previously explored a production partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), but ultimately elected to collaborate with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF).

