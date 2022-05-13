AMD Launches New Processors to Expand Chromebook Market

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the semiconductor and computer processor manufacturer known as AMD, announced the launch in early May of a set of new processors designed for the Chrome OS. Chromebooks are low-cost laptop alternatives by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) marketed primarily for educational settings. AMD says that its Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors could dramatically improve Chromebook performance and enable an expansion beyond the educational realm and into consumer and commercial markets.

AMD's new Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors facilitate all-day battery life as well as up to 67% faster responsiveness and 85% better graphics performance for Chrome OS, the operating system for Chromebooks.

New Processors Available Starting in June

The new processors, including some with up to eight cores, will be available starting in June. The first Chromebook product to include AMD's new processors will be the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise. Taiwan-based technology maker Acer Inc. will follow later in the year with its Acer Chromebook Spin 514, also including AMD's new line of processors.

Potential for Expansion of Chromebook Market

Chromebook sales surged early in the pandemic, as families confined at home purchased the inexpensive computers for students. Educational institutions utilize over 40 million of the devices, but sales have slowed considerably. This is likely due to both the loosening of pandemic restrictions in recent months as well as saturation of the educational market.

Chromebook makers may be looking for a way out of the recent slump, and an expansion into the growing consumer and commercial markets has strong potential. But a limiting factor is Chromebooks' performance, which tends to be stripped down relative to heavier-duty and more expensive laptop alternatives. The possibility for enhanced performance and responsiveness as well as stronger battery life provided by AMD's new processors could increase Chromebooks' broader appeal. Efficiency, reliability, and sustained battery life are key to growing Chromebooks' collaborative productivity in business-facing applications like Google Workspace, according to John Solomon, vice president and general manager of Chrome OS for Google.

If Chromebooks can strike a balance between affordability and performance in business and consumer markets, these products could be poised for significant sales growth, with AMD potentially reaping some of the benefits.

