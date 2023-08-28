American Airlines Fined $4.1M for Passengers Stranded 3+ Hours on Runway

The airline violated the DOT's rule on tarmac delays of three hours

Published August 28, 2023
Tips for checking into an AA flight
American Airlines airplane at the airport. David A. Kelly

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) fined American Airlines (AAL) $4.1 million for violating its rules on tarmac delays of three or more hours.

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. DOT fined American Airlines $4.1 million after passengers were stranded for hours on a runway.
  • The fine is the largest imposed against a carrier for violating the Tarmac Delay Rule.
  • An investigation found the airline in breach of the rule dozens of times.

The DOT’s investigation found that the airline held "dozens of flights" on the tarmac for long periods without allowing passengers off the plane. The $4.1 million fine levied against American is the largest ever for the Tarmac Delay Rule. The Department’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) said that during the period of 2018 to 2021, 43 American Airlines domestic flights remained on the tarmac for long periods, affecting a total of 5,821 passengers. 

The majority of the tarmac violations occurred at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The DOT said that on one occasion, passengers weren't offered food and water as required. The regulator added that $2.05 million of the fine will be credited to the airline to provide compensation for affected passengers.

The Biden-Harris administration has been making efforts to increase protections and rights for air travelers, while the DOT announced procedures this year to offer compensation and expenses for meals, hotels, and rebooking in the event of airlines causing passenger delays.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also been urging airlines to commit to fee-free family seating, to prevent airlines from charging parents so-called junk fees to sit with their children when they fly.

“This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers,” Buttigieg said of the American Airlines fine. 

The company's shares rose 1.2% Monday, and have returned about 16% year-to-date.

