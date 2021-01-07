Last year American Express added a long list of perks to its credit cards. For Platinum cardholders, that included monthly $20 credits each for phone bills and streaming services. Now that some of those benefits have expired, Platinum cardholders wondered what the card issuer might do next, and on Jan. 4, they were rewarded with several new perks. Some other Amex cards are also eligible for new offers.﻿﻿

Key Takeaways American Express Platinum cardholders are now eligible for a new monthly credit and an array of new Amex Offers, potentially worth hundreds of dollars.

Platinum cardholders will receive $30 per month in statement credits when they use their card to shop via PayPal.

Participating merchants in the new Amex Offers include Home Depot, Best Buy, Goldbelly, Scribd, and more.

Platinum Cardholders Get More Reasons to Stay Loyal

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the travel industry, and travel credit card issuers like American Express have scrambled to alter or add new perks to make it easier for cardholders to still get value—and hopefully, from the issuers' perspective, hold onto their cards for another year.

American Express has led the charge with some impressive offerings on many of its cards. And it’s not letting up in 2021.

The New Platinum Perks

For starters, American Express Platinum cardholders will receive a $30 credit each month when they use their card to make purchases via PayPal. Simply connect your card to your PayPal account and choose the service as your payment method at checkout.

Additionally, the card issuer released a slew of new Amex Offers, some of which give you as much as a 100% return on your purchase. To be eligible, you must have had your Platinum card as of Nov. 1, 2020. Here’s a list of the best options:

BestBuy.com: Spend $50 or more and get $50 back, up to two times.

HomeDepot.com: Spend $50 or more and get $50 back, up to two times.

Scribd: Spend $9.99 or more and get $9.99 back, up to five times.

Wine Insiders: Spend $30 or more and get $30 back, up to two times.

Home Chef: Spend $50 or more and get $50 back.

With all of these offers combined, you can get almost $360 in statement credits without needing to spend more than the value of the credit.

Other offers include:

Samsung: Spend $1,000 or more and get $200 back.

Goldbelly: Spend $100 or more and get $50 back, up to three times.

Instacart: Spend $250 or more and get $50 back, up to two times.

The Container Store: Spend $150 or more and get $50 back, up to two times.

The new offers are available through June 30, 2021.

How to Take Advantage of the New Amex Benefits

The PayPal statement credit is only available to Platinum cardholders, as are most of the Amex Offers listed above. But some non-Platinum cards have excellent offers right now, too. One example is a general cashback offer, which gives you $25 back for every purchase of $500 or more, which you can earn up to 10 times for a total of $250.

To claim these perks, log into your online account or mobile app, and search your Amex Offers. If you find one you want, add it to your card. Then you simply have to make a qualifying purchase, and you’ll receive an email once you’ve earned the credit.

American Express says it will be announcing additional perks for its co-branded credit cards in the coming weeks.