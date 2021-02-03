When the coronavirus pandemic began and travel ground to a halt, credit card issuers rushed to offer new and different rewards and perks to match changing consumer spending. Now, American Express has announced another suite of perks for some of its co-branded credit cards.

Key Takeaways

The new offers have gone out on Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors, and Marriott Bonvoy credit cards. However, not all cardholders are eligible for all benefits.

Eligible cardholders can receive credits for dining and wireless phone service purchases through the Amex Offers program.

If you qualify, the amount of the credit depends on which card you have.

These new benefits come on the heels of new perks for Platinum cardholders.

Which Cards Are Eligible?

Select American Express co-branded credit card holders can receive up to $20 per month in credits for dining and wireless phone services. To qualify, you must have had an eligible card as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Here are the eligible cards and what you might get if you find the offer in your online account.

Delta SkyMiles

Delta SkyMiles Gold Card: Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card: Get $15 back when you spend $15 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $15 back when you spend $15 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card: Get $20 back when you spend $20 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $20 back when you spend $20 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Delta SkyMiles Gold Business Card: Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on U.S. wireless telephone services. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on U.S. wireless telephone services. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Card: Get $15 back when you spend $15 or more on U.S. wireless telephone services. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $15 back when you spend $15 or more on U.S. wireless telephone services. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Delta Reserve Business Card: Get $20 back when you spend $20 or more on U.S. wireless telephone services. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors Card: Get $5 back when you spend $5 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $5 back when you spend $5 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Hilton Honors Surpass Card: Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Hilton Honors Aspire Card: Get $20 back when you spend $20 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $20 back when you spend $20 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Hilton Honors Business Card: Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on U.S. wireless telephone services. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Card: Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $10 back when you spend $10 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card: Get $20 back when you spend $20 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

Get $20 back when you spend $20 or more on dining, including takeout and delivery. You can get the credit each month in 2021. Marriott Bonvoy Business Card: Get $15 back when you spend $15 or more on U.S. wireless telephone services. You can get the credit each month in 2021.

How to Activate Your Offers

If you have one or more of the credit cards listed above, you can check to see if you qualify for their offers by logging into your online account. You can do this through your web browser or mobile app.

Visit the Amex Offers section of your account and scroll through the offers to see if they’re listed for you. Once you add an offer to your card, read the details to make sure you meet the requirements to earn the statement credit.