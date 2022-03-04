American Express Announces Carbon Neutral Delta Credit Cards, Launches New Offer

American Express has announced that select Delta credit cards will be made from 70% reclaimed plastic. Along with the announcement, the card issuer has introduced new limited-time offers on its consumer Delta credit cards, offering up to 100,000 bonus miles.



New Cards and Welcome Bonuses from Delta and American Express

American Express and Delta have partnered to start producing carbon-neutral credit cards. The new cards will be made from 70% reclaimed plastic through a process that uses 89% less greenhouse gas emissions and 85% less water than the traditional process of creating standard credit cards.

The new cards have been certified CarbonNeutral, a designation established by Natural Capital Partners.

The new type of card is available on all of the bank's consumer Delta credit cards. It's not currently available for business Delta credit cards but will be offered on the Delta SkyMiles American Express Business Gold Credit Card later this year.

To go with the announcement, American Express also announced new limited-time offers on the three of its consumer credit cards:

Delta SkyMiles American Express Gold Credit Card: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in the first three months from account opening. Delta SkyMiles American Express Platinum Credit Card: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months from account opening. Delta SkyMiles American Express Reserve Credit Card: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Note that American Express has a once-in-a-lifetime rule for welcome offers. In other words, if you've earned a welcome offer on any of these credit cards before, you can't earn it again.

If you want to apply, though, these offers are valid through April 14, 2022. Be sure to compare multiple cards before deciding to find the best fit for you.

