American Express Boosts Welcome Offers on Select Hilton Credit Cards

American Express has announced new welcome offers for three of its Hilton credit cards. New cardholders can earn up to 130,000 bonus points and a free night reward when they meet the spending requirement, depending on which card they get.

New cardholders who haven't received a welcome offer on the cards can earn up to 130,000 bonus points.

Cardholders can also use the Hilton cards to earn loyalty points and get elite status benefits when they stay at Hilton properties.

New Hilton Card Welcome Offer Details

New Hilton credit card users can earn up to 130,000 bonus points when they meet spending requirements. Here's how the offers break down:

Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 70,000 bonus points and one free night reward after spending $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card: Earn 130,000 bonus points and one free night reward after spending $2,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 bonus points and one free night reward after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

According to Investopedia research, Hilton Honors points are worth 0.48 cents each on average. This gives you $336 in value with the Hilton Honors American Express Card and $624 in value with the other cards.

It's the first time the Hilton Honors American Express Card, which has no annual fee, has offered a free night reward. Unlike other hotel rewards programs that limit their free night awards to lower-category properties, Hilton's free night reward can be redeemed for a standard room at most Hilton hotels around the world.

Depending on which card you get, you may get other benefits, such as elite status perks when you stay at Hilton properties, annual free night rewards and more.

If you're considering getting a Hilton credit card, keep in mind that American Express only allows you to earn a welcome offer on each of its cards once. So, if you've had one of these cards in the past and earned the welcome offer, you'll be ineligible for a new one.

If you're thinking about applying for a Hilton Honors credit card, look at the card's other features and compare it with other top travel credit cards to make sure you get the best one for you.

