American Express Launches New Offers on Hilton Cards

American Express has launched a new limited-time offer on three of its Hilton Honors co-branded credit cards. New cardholders with the Hilton Honors American Express Card, Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card or Hilton Honors American Express Business Card can earn up to 130,000 bonus points.

Here's how to take advantage of these offers and what to consider before you apply.

Key Takeaways American Express is currently offering increased welcome offers on three of its Hilton credit cards, including two consumer credit cards and one business card.

Depending on which card they choose, members can earn up to 130,000 bonus points when they meet the offer spending requirement.

Consider the value of Hilton Honors points and your travel habits before applying.



New Limited-Time Offers for Hilton Credit Cards

Through Oct. 26, 2022, American Express is offering the following on three of its Hilton co-branded credit cards:

Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 100,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in the first three months from account opening, plus up to $100 in statement credits toward purchases made at Hilton properties in the first 12 months from account opening.

Earn 100,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in the first three months from account opening, plus up to $100 in statement credits toward purchases made at Hilton properties in the first 12 months from account opening. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card: Earn 130,000 bonus points when you spend $2,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Earn 130,000 bonus points when you spend $2,000 in the first three months from account opening. Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Should You Apply for a Hilton Credit Card?

These new welcome offers are impressive on the surface, but it's important to understand what those points are worth. The value of hotel loyalty points is generally dynamic, which means that the value you get for each point varies based on each individual redemption.

On average, though, Hilton Honors points are worth 0.48 cents apiece, according to Investopedia research, giving you $480 in value with the Hilton Honors American Express Card and $624 in value with the other cards.

To determine if that's a good deal, compare these offers with other hotel credit cards, taking the average point value for each hotel program into account, to figure out which card offers the most total value to you.

Additionally, it's important to consider each card's ongoing rewards, benefits and annual fee to determine if you're going to get enough value from the card in the long term to make it worth it.

Finally, consider your existing travel habits and future travel plans. If you generally enjoy staying at Hilton properties, getting one of the hotel brand's credit cards may be a no-brainer. But if you prefer Hyatt, Marriott or any of the other major hotel chains—or even independent and boutique hotels—it might not make sense.

Take your time and consider each card individually, as well as some other options, to determine which one is the right fit for you.

