American Income Life Insurance Review

Pros Explained

Nationwide (and even international) coverage: American Income Life provides life insurance coverage in 49 states, Canada, and New Zealand, ensuring that you are able to obtain a policy no matter where in the country you live. (In New York, policies are underwritten by AIL’s subsidiary company, National Income Life.)

Cons Explained

Working with an agent is required: You cannot purchase a policy or even see your coverage options without working directly with a local, independent agent. Many people claim that AIL’s agent program closely resembles a multi-level marketing (MLM) operating structure.

What You Need to Know Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) coverage is often available as a rider or as standalone coverage, providing policyholders with sliding-scale benefits if they are injured or killed in a covered accident.

Available Plans

There are four life insurance plans to choose from with American Income Life. It’s important to note that because AIL generally provides group policies for various unions and groups—who can determine the coverage limits and features they want to provide to their members—your options may vary greatly.

Term Life

American Income Life term policies offer 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years of temporary life insurance coverage, which could financially protect your loved ones if you were to pass away. Term coverage is generally less expensive than whole life coverage with the same death benefit, though it only lasts for the designated term.

Term life proceeds can be paid out in a lump sum or as a monthly benefit amount. A medical exam is required for applicants in order to buy term coverage; you’ll need to speak with an agent to determine the coverage limits available to you.

Whole Life

If you’d prefer coverage that lasts the rest of your life, consider a permanent whole life policy. This policy also requires a medical exam to purchase, and you will need to work with an agent to determine your coverage options and apply for a policy. Dividends are not paid on whole life policies at American Income Life.

It’s imperative to not only determine how much life insurance you need but also how long you’ll need it before buying either term or whole life coverage. If you’re unsure what you need (or can’t afford permanent coverage right now), buy a term life policy that can be converted later on.

Children’s Life Insurance Program (Head Start)

The Head Start policy is a children’s whole life insurance product offered by American Income Life. It is available for children up to 17 years of age and offers the option of purchasing more coverage down the line without proving insurability.

Final Expense

Offering lower coverage limits, the final expense life insurance policy is intended to cover any applicable final expenses. This could mean covering things like final medical bills, funeral and burial expenses, or other immediate needs. This policy—also called the Freedom of Choice plan—also allows you to designate your chosen funeral home as the beneficiary, saving time and stress for your family when the time comes.

Supplemental Health Policies

Though American Income Life classifies the following policies as supplemental health coverage, they overlap with the coverage provided by many life insurance policies and optional riders. These include:

Accident Policy

Hospital Indemnity Plan

Cancer Protection Plan

Critical Illness Policy

The terms, conditions, exclusions, and availability of these plans may vary, so it’s important to speak with your agent to learn what’s available to you and exactly what it covers.

Available Riders

Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D)

American Income Life offers AD&D rider coverage to eligible policyholders. This rider provides an additional benefit to your loved ones if you pass away as the result of a covered accident, or protects you if you are permanently injured or maimed.

Terminal Illness Rider

The terminal illness rider is available on life insurance policies at no additional charge. This coverage allows you to access up to 50% of your policy’s death benefit ahead of time, if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness and have a life expectancy of less than 12 months (24 months in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington).

Customer Service

To build, purchase, and manage a policy through American Income Life, you’ll work with a local, independent agent. However, if you want to contact AIL customer service directly, they are also available.

You can call customer service Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. Their toll-free number is 800-433-3405. You can also reach the company by email at pos@ailife.com or through the online contact form.

Complaint Index

One way to gauge a company’s reliability and customer satisfaction is through its complaint index. This number, provided by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, demonstrates the relationship between how many consumer complaints a carrier received that year and its size.

The industry average, adjusted for each carrier’s market share, is 1.00. If a company has a complaint index below 1.00, that means it received fewer consumer complaints than expected; above 1.00 means it got more than the average number of complaints.

For 2020, American Income Life had a complaint index of 2.12, or more than double the national average for its size and market share. It’s relevant to note that this equated to 33 total consumer complaints for the year. In 2019, the carrier had a complaint index of 2.35 and in 2018, it was 1.51.

Third-Party Ratings

Another gauge for a company’s reliability is its AM Best rating. This rating is based on a carrier’s perceived financial strength and indicates how likely it is that the company will be able to pay out on policy claims in the years to come.

American Income Life’s parent company, Globe Life, Inc., currently holds an A financial strength rating from AM Best. This was downgraded in 2020 from an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating.

American Income Life is a Better Business Bureau (BBB)-accredited company with an A+ business rating. The company has more than 350 consumer reviews on the BBB site, though, with an overall rating of 2.07 out of 5. Many of the consumer comments mention concerns with customer service, rather than issues with the policies themselves.

Cancellation Policy

Generally, it’s much easier to cancel a term life policy than a permanent one.

Term life coverage can be canceled by calling and speaking with an agent or customer service representative. Alternatively, you can just stop making premium payments on your policy and it will be canceled for non-payment automatically.

To cancel a permanent life insurance policy, you’ll also need to contact your agent. Typically, you’ll be eligible to receive a portion of your policy’s cash value back, minus a surrender fee.

Price

The cost of life insurance coverage varies greatly according to your individual factors. Prices can be impacted by everything from your age and gender to your location, coverage limits, policy options/features, marital status, tobacco use, and even the participating group of which you’re a member.

You can generally expect that the younger you are, the more affordable your coverage will be. Term life insurance is typically more affordable than whole life coverage, and the lower your coverage limits, the cheaper the policy will be.

Additionally, we should note that life insurance carriers calculate policy premiums based on birth biology. If you identify as non-binary or transgender, you can qualify for coverage, but many life insurance companies haven’t updated their underwriting processes and applications to reflect that.

Since American Income Life does not offer online quotes or pricing charts, you’ll need to contact a local agent to get a personalized cost for coverage.

Competition

Finding a close competitor to American Income Life is tricky, as it’s one of the few companies that operate exclusively through agents and primarily provides coverage to unions and other membership-based groups.

Colonial Penn is a small carrier that offers a similar number of plans as American Income Life. Both companies have a good rating from AM Best—with AIL’s A rating edging out Colonial Penn’s A- rating slightly—and neither company pays out dividends on whole life policies.

American Income Life has a notable advantage when it comes to consumer complaints, however. While AIL received more than twice the average number of complaints in 2020, Colonial Penn received nearly nine times the average (or 26 total complaints).