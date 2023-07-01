Americans Could Set Record For Air, Auto Travel This July 4th

As many as 50.7 million are expected to fly, drive, or take other forms of travel this Independence Day

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 01, 2023
Three friends on a 4th of July road trip

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Despite ticket costs that are almost 50% higher than last year, travelers are expected to set a record for Independence Day flights.
  • AAA estimates 43.2 million travelers will take an automobile, while 4.17 million will fly to travel for Fourth of July this year.
  • A Morgan Stanley survey shows that economic worries have 38% of Americans traveling less this summer.

Americans are poised to set travel records this Independence Day, beating the 2019 marks hit for both air and car mileage while likely shrugging off persistent high fuel and travel ticket costs to celebrate the summer holiday.

The travel association AAA projects that 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Fourth of July, outpacing the pre-pandemic record of 49 million travelers in 2019.

Most travelers will be taking the road, with AAA estimating 43.2 million will travel by automobile for the Fourth of July, more than the 42.2 million in 2022, the current high point for the holiday. Air travel this year is also expected to set records, with 4.17 million Americans flying during the holiday weekend, an 11.2% jump from last year's holiday and the most since 3.91 million Americans in 2019 traveled by air for the Fourth.

An additional 3.36 million will travel by bus, cruise, or train this year, an increase of 24% from 2022 but still short of 2019’s 3.54 million who traveled by other methods.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

Travelers Ignoring Costs

Travelers are moving ahead with their itineraries despite costs, continuing a trend from last year, when gas prices averaged around $4.80 a gallon over the 2022 summer, which didn’t stop July Fourth trips from setting record automobile travel. While the current average of $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon isn’t as high this summer, travelers are facing airfare that is on average 40% to 50% higher than last year, but bookings are up nonetheless. 

The AAA projections come after statistics from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) showed a record number of Americans traveled to kick off the summer vacation season over the Memorial Day holiday in May. 

Pulling Back on Spending, Plans

The AAA record Fourth of July projections come as a Morgan Stanley survey shows consumer interest in travel in general could be softening. A Morgan Stanley AlphaWise US Consumer Pulse Survey showed that 60% of Americans who responded are planning to travel over the next six months, up marginally from the same period last year.

But only 19% said they plan to travel more this year compared with last, while 38% expected to travel less due to economic worries. The survey also showed that 38% expected to spend less on summer travel than last year, while 23% anticipated spending more. 

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. AAA. “Record-Breaking Travel Volumes Expected July 4th Weekend.”

  2. ABC News. "4th of July Travel: What To Know Before Hitting the Skies or the Road."

  3. U.S. Energy Information Administration. "Weekly U.S. Regular All Formations Retail Gas Prices."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description