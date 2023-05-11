Survey Shows Real Estate Is Americans' Favorite Long-Term Investment

By
Bill McColl
Published May 11, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Gallup found more Americans identified real estate as the best long-term investment compared to other types of assets.
  • Gold jumped in popularity this year with 26% of respondents identifying it as the best long-term investment, up from 15% in 2022.
  • Just 4% voted for crypto, down from 8% in 2022.

More Americans chose real estate over stocks, gold, savings accounts, CDs, or bonds when asked what they believed was the best long-term investment, according to a Gallup poll.

Gallup indicated 34% chose real estate, down from the record 45% last year but about the same as prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led housing prices to soar.

Gold jumped in popularity, rising from 15% in 2022 to 26% this year and overtaking equities for second place. Stocks and mutual funds were seen as the best long-term investment by 18%, a decline of six percentage points from last year.

Rounding out the top five were savings accounts/CDs at 13% and bonds at 7%.

The research firm added that over the past two years, it’s asked a random half-sample of respondents a similar question, but included cryptocurrencies as one of the options. In 2022, 8% picked digital coins, surpassing bonds. However, following the collapse of the FTX exchange and sinking prices, just 4% voted for crypto this year.

