Americans See AI Becoming Part of In-Home Elder Care Services

One area where Americans see artificial intelligence (AI) being put to use is in home-based health care and long-term care for elderly patients, a new survey shows.

Key Takeaways One-third of Americans, including 58% of Millennials, believe that AI will be used to provide in-home care to the elderly.

Nearly seven in ten said they would use AI to alert family or authorities in an emergency, but two-in-three said they would prefer to deal with humans.

Nationwide is introducing “eldercare robotics” for some policyholders with mobility issues.

More than half of Millennials believe they will be attended to in their old age by AI and robotics, serving a number of roles, from providing daily functions like cleaning and grooming to serving as companions, according to the survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute Long-Term Care and LIMRA.

Nearly seven in 10 said they would use an AI tool to alert family or friends if they were in physical danger or experienced a fall, including 63% of Baby Boomers, the generation that showed the least confidence in AI for their elder care. While 58% of Millennials agreed that AI and robotics will provide the elderly with long-term care, only 17% saw the technology as part of their old-age care.

Overall, one-third of respondents agreed that AI and robotics will provide them with in-home long-term care, though two-thirds also said they would prefer exclusively human-based care.

While younger survey respondents were more receptive to AI-powered home care, Nationwide said it is testing “eldercare robots” in the homes of a few of its policyholders that suffer from mobility issues. The goal, Nationwide said, was to see if these robots can help their clients stay in their homes longer as they age.

“As we continue to see advancements in AI and an uptick in consumer adoption, AI and robotics could permanently change how people receive their long-term care and provide them with more opportunity to safely remain independent for longer,” said Holly Snyder, president of Nationwide’s Life Insurance business.

AI Robotic Services Needed for Companionship, Daily Functions

AI and robotic tools may be able to provide other critical long-term care benefits, including help with daily functions like toileting and dressing, with 35% responding that they would accept robotic or AI help with these tasks.

Another 32% said they would talk to AI robotics for companionship, while 48% said they would share their medical history with AI to support their needs.

Already, researchers and entrepreneurs are developing elder care technology powered by artificial intelligence and robotics.

There’s ElliQ, a voice-operated care companion that uses AI to talk with older adults, which maker Intuition Robotics said has been shown to reduce loneliness by 80%. In Geneva, researchers have developed an AI robot named “Nadine” with human-like gestures and is designed to interact with the sick and elderly.

