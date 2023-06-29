Americans Set To Spend More Than Ever on This Fourth of July, Survey Says

Total spending on celebrating Independence Day expected to rise 23%, a bigger jump than early pandemic recovery

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Published June 29, 2023
Two people looking at 4th of July merchandise in a store window

Davids' Adventures Photos / Getty Images

New data suggests that Americans are excited to celebrate Independence Day this year, but persistent inflation has handed them their most expensive July Fourth holiday celebration ever, with spending on it expected to jump more than even after pandemic recovery began in 2021.

Key Takeaways

  • Total consumer spending on Fourth of July celebrations is expected to reach $9.5 billion in 2023, up from $7.7 billion in 2022. 
  • Barbecues are the most popular Fourth of July activity, followed by parades and travel, according to the National Retail Federation.
  • One in three Americans will buy a flag or other patriotic item to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

Total consumer spending on 2023 the Fourth of July holiday is expected to reach $9.5 billion, up from $7.7 billion in 2022 and $7.5 billion the year before, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Independence Day consumer survey. The 23% jump in spending this year is the biggest recorded by the survey—which goes back to 2014—even higher than the 15% increase in 2021 as post-pandemic recovery began.

Household spending on Independence Day celebrations is also expected to increase almost 11% this year to $93.34, up from $84.12 in 2022 and well above the 5% bounce-back in spending that the first pandemic recovery year of 2021 delivered. 

The federation’s projections come as inflation cooled somewhat to 4% in May, down from the 9.1% more year-over-year consumers were paying for goods and services at its peak in June 2022. 

Barbecues, Fireworks, and Flags Among Top Fourth Priorities

The percentage of people surveyed saying they planned to celebrate the Fourth of July was the highest since 2018 at 87%, an increase over the 84% who celebrated in 2022 and 2021. The responses hit a low point in 2020 when only 76% planned to celebrate during the first pandemic summer. Independence Day celebration reached a high point in 2013, when 90% planned celebrations.

To no surprise, the most popular activity for Fourth revelers is a cookout, barbecue, or picnic, with 65% saying they will attend a gathering over the holiday, the most since 2013. The next most popular activity is a fireworks display or community celebration, which 42% said they would attend, with an additional 13% saying they would attend a parade over the holiday. Travel or vacationing will be on the itinerary for 14% of respondents.

It’s hard to celebrate the Fourth of July without a flag or other Star-Spangled gear, which is why 32% said they planned to purchase patriotic items for the holiday. 

