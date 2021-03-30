Amerigroup Medicare Review

Pros Explained

: Amerigroup exclusively offers public health insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, and other state-based insurance. The company’s focus on public programs gives it depth of experience and demonstrates the company’s commitment to people who qualify for public insurance. Several plan options : Amerigroup offers comprehensive Medicare Advantage plans, including several types of Special Needs Plans. It also offers supplemental coverage for members who don’t want comprehensive managed care coverage.

: Amerigroup offers comprehensive Medicare Advantage plans, including several types of Special Needs Plans. It also offers supplemental coverage for members who don’t want comprehensive managed care coverage. Backed by Anthem: Amerigroup is a multi-state health plan but is backed by one of the nation’s largest health insurers, Anthem. This relationship gives Amerigroup even stronger financial footing, though on its own it also gets excellent financial strength ratings.

Cons Explained

: Amerigroup offers some form of Medicare insurance in seven states, but only offers its Medigap plans in Arizona and Texas. Average quality ratings: Though it’s hard to get the top Star Ratings from CMS, Amerigroup plans average just above 3.0 out of 5.0, making it a squarely average plan in terms of quality.

Available Plans

Amerigroup offers several types of Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) Plans, and Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans.

Medicare Advantage Plans

Amerigroup offers Medicare Advantage HMO plans which include all the benefits of Original Medicare combined with coverage for services excluded from Original Medicare. Many Amerigroup HMO plans include coverage for prescriptions as well as dental and vision services. These plans also cap the out-of-pocket costs members have to pay in a year, which Original Medicare does not. HMOs typically require members to choose a primary care doctor who acts as a gatekeeper to specialists you might need.

Special Needs Plans

Special Needs Plans (SNPs) are designed for people who have specific conditions and/or lower incomes and qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare. These plans cover Original Medicare components along with prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing. Amerigroup offers three types of SNPs, all of which count as Medicare Advantage HMO plans:

: People with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or chronic heart failure may qualify for a C-SNP. Amerigroup C-SNPs have no monthly premiums, no deductibles, and no copayments. Dual-eligible special needs plan (D-SNP): D-SNPs are for people who qualify for Medicaid based on their income along with Medicare. Amerigroup’s D-SNPs cover dental, vision, hearing, and prescription drug coverage along with Original Medicare services. These plans also include extra benefits such as transportation and meal deliveries.

D-SNPs are for people who qualify for Medicaid based on their income along with Medicare. Amerigroup’s D-SNPs cover dental, vision, hearing, and prescription drug coverage along with Original Medicare services. These plans also include extra benefits such as transportation and meal deliveries. Institutional special needs plan (I-SNP): I-SNPs are for people who qualify for Medicare and live in a facility such as a nursing home or assisted living community. In addition to covering all the benefits of Original Medicare, Amerigroup’s I-SNPs offer prescription drug coverage and $0 deductibles though they do include low monthly premiums.

Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Insurance Plans

Medigap plans are supplemental plans that cover some of what Original Medicare doesn’t. Amerigroup offers Medigap plans in Arizona and Texas.

Stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans

Prescription Drug Plans cover drug costs, which Original Medicare does not. These plans complement Original Medicare or other supplemental coverage but are usually not compatible with Medicare Advantage plans because most Medicare Advantage plans include prescription coverage. Amerigroup contracts with a network of more than 66,000 pharmacies, including 24,000 preferred pharmacies which may offer better pricing for Amerigroup members. Premiums start at $20.50 per month and copayments can be as low as $1 for generic drugs. As always with health insurance plans, specific costs vary by plan and by state.

Extra Benefits

Many Amerigroup Medicare Advantage plans include extra dental, vision, and hearing coverage, membership in the SilverSneakers fitness program, and over-the-counter allowances.

For lower-income members, Amerigroup also offers special discounts, including low or zero-dollar premiums, copayments as low as $0, telehealth visits, and allowances for transportation, personal care helpers, and healthy food deliveries.

Customer Service

Prospective members can call 877-470-4131 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Medicare Advantage and Medigap

Current Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) members can call member services at 866-805-4589 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week from October 1 through February 14, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas. Between February 15 and September 30, member services are open Monday through Friday.

Prescription Drug Plans and Special Needs Plans

Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in either HMO or Special Needs Plans call their local member services lines:

Arizona: 888-816-2790

New Jersey: 844-765-5160

Tennessee: 877-411-0929

Texas: 844-765-5165

Washington: 844-812-2275

Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in an HMO-POS or Chronic Special Needs Plan call their local member services line:

New Jersey: 844-887-6350

Texas: 877-269-5660

Customer Satisfaction

To track customer satisfaction with insurance companies, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) calculates a complaint index. This index reflects the number of complaints against an insurer relative to its market share. The lower the ratio, the better. A ratio greater than 1.0 indicates that the company had more than its share of complaints lodged against it.

Amerigroup has several subsidiary companies, each with different complaint index results. The Amerigroup plan in Arizona and Texas, for example, had a 2020 complaint index of 1.99—double what it should have given its size—though that reflected just one complaint. It had zero complaints against its Medigap plans. In 2019 and 2018, this plan had no complaints against it at all across all insurance lines of business according to NAIC.

Amerigroup New Jersey had no complaints in 2020, but it had seven in 2019 for a complaint index of 7.30. It had 18 complaints in 2018 for a complaint index of 17.88. These complaints could relate to the plan’s Medicaid business in New Jersey and/or to its Medicare plans, but there were no complaints against its Medigap plan in these three years.

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best

Credit rating agency AM Best evaluates insurance companies on their financial strength. Not all Amerigroup plans are rated, but all those that are received a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent). In December 2020, AM Best affirmed this rating for Amerigroup as part of its overall assessment of Anthem and its subsidiaries. Anthem as a whole received an A (Excellent) rating, indicating the credit agency’s assessment that the insurer is well-positioned to meet its financial obligations.

NCQA

Ratings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a national health insurance accrediting body, reflect measures of customer satisfaction, members’ access to healthcare services, and the quality of care members receive. Though several of Amerigroup’s Medicaid plans are rated by NCQA, its Medicare plans did not participate in 2019-2020 ratings.

J.D. Power

Amerigroup wasn’t specifically noted in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, but its parent company, Anthem, tied for seventh place (with BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan) on the study’s overall customer satisfaction index ranking. Anthem scored 779 points out of 1,000, putting it just below the industry average of 800.

Medicare Star Ratings

Only four Amerigroup plans received Star Ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a standard way to assess a Medicare health plan’s quality. In the 2020 ratings, these plans received 3.0 and 3.5 stars out of 5.0, averaging 3.13. Several other Amerigroup plans were too new to be rated or did not have sufficient data available to be included.

While Amerigroup’s CMS Star Ratings are not bad, you may be able to find a plan with better ratings indicating higher quality.

Cost

Health plan costs include premiums, deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance, all capped by an out-of-pocket maximum that sets a limit for the most a member would have to pay in a year. The best way to find specific costs is to search by zip code, carrier, and plan type on Medicare.gov. To illustrate Amerigroup’s pricing, average pricing for its 2021 Medicare Advantage HMO plans in Tennessee include:

Monthly Premiums: Premiums range from $0 to $30.20 and average $13.93.

Premiums range from $0 to $30.20 and average $13.93. Annual Deductibles: These plans have either $0 or $445 annual drug deductibles.

These plans have either $0 or $445 annual drug deductibles. Out-of-pocket Maximums: Out-of-pocket cost caps range from $4,900 to $6,700, averaging $6,200.

Competition: Amerigroup vs. Aetna

Amerigroup competes with different dominant plans in different states, but Aetna is one of the largest plans in several states Amerigroup operates in, including Iowa, New Jersey, and Texas. Aetna covers a much wider geography, but on a head-to-head comparison where both plans operate, Aetna wins for quality. Its average Star Ratings are higher than Amerigroup’s and Aetna participated in the 2019-2020 NCQA Medicare ratings, which Amerigroup did not.

Aetna also edged out Amerigroup’s parent company, Anthem, in the J.D. Powers 2020 Medicare Advantage study. Amerigroup has more types of Special Needs Plans, so for people with special needs, it may be the better option. Costs vary so it’s important to compare specific plans in specific areas for a direct comparison. For quality, although Aetna’s not perfect and Amerigroup’s not bad, Aetna comes out on top.