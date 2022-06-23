American Express Adding a Dining Credit to Marriott Brilliant Card

The dining credit will replace the $300 statement credit on Marriott purchases.

Published June 23, 2022

Today, American Express announced a new dining credit for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card. The premium hotel credit card, which offers a variety of benefits for a hefty annual fee, will offer a $25 monthly dining credit beginning September 22, 2022, replacing an existing credit on Marriott purchases.

Key Takeaways

  • American Express will be adding a dining credit to the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card in September.
  • Cardholders will get up to $25 in monthly statement credits on eligible purchases and restaurants worldwide, for a total of $300 annually.
  • The new dining credit will replace one that cardholders can currently get on Marriott purchases.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card to Offer a Permanent Dining Benefit

In 2021, American Express launched a limited-time offer for select co-brand credit cards, including the Bonvoy Brilliant card, offering $20 per month in statement credits toward restaurant purchases. The benefit lasted through the end of that year.

Now, American Express is adding a permanent benefit to the Bonvoy Brilliant Card. Starting September 22, 2022, cardholders can receive up to $25 in statement credits each month for eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, up to a total of $300 per year.

The card issuer says the new benefit will be a replacement of an existing benefit worth $300 annually, so there won't be any change to the potential value the card offers.

The existing benefit on the chopping block is a $300 annual Marriott Bonvoy credit, which cardholders can earn by making eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Some cardholders may be disappointed to lose a valuable benefit they could use to book hotels at a discount or even for free, but if you already spend at least $25 per month at restaurants, the dollar value the card offers remains the same.

Additionally, the card still offers a free anniversary night certificate each year when you renew your card membership and pay the annual fee. The certificate for a one-night stay is worth up to 50,000 points.

