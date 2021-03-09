Cell phone protection is a relatively new but valuable credit card benefit. American Express announced last week that it will now offer the perk on its premium and certain Delta-branded credit cards.

American Express will add cell phone protection to many of its credit cards beginning April 1, 2021.

Cardholders who use an eligible card to pay their wireless bill will be covered if their phone is stolen or seriously damaged.

Limitations apply, including how much you can claim and how often.

For select Delta cardholders, this new benefit follows Amex's offer of up to $20 monthly statement credits on wireless telephone services through 2021.

How Amex's Cell Phone Protection Works and Who Qualifies

Starting April 1, using an American Express credit card to pay your phone bill may qualify you for a monthly statement credit plus insurance protection in the event that your device is damaged or stolen. The benefit applies to the following credit cards:

The Platinum Card

The Business Platinum Card

Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card

Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business Card

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card

Centurion Card

Business Centurion Card

The Platinum Card Exclusively for Charles Schwab

The Platinum Card Exclusively for Morgan Stanley

The Platinum Card Exclusively for Goldman Sachs

The Centurion Card Exclusively for Goldman Sachs

Eligible phones include your own plus any other line that's listed on your phone bill. If your phone is stolen or damaged due to a covered event, you can receive a reimbursement of up to $800 to help repair or replace the phone.

You can file up to two claims per 12-month period, for a total of $1,600 in coverage, and there's a $50 deductible with each claim.

Cosmetic damage, lost phones, and devices purchased for resale, professional, or commercial use are not covered.

You can read more about what your specific card covers at American Express' cell phone protection page.

Delta Cardholders: Check Your Account for More Wireless Perks

Earlier this year, American Express announced several new benefits for co-branded cardholders in 2021. Included in those benefits are monthly statement credits for select Delta business credit card holders, worth up to $20 per month spent on wireless telephone services.

You can find out if your card is eligible by checking your Amex Offers in your online account or American Express mobile app.