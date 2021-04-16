Amex Gold vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred: Eligibility

There’s a pretty big difference between Amex Gold and Chase Sapphire Preferred. Chase is far more forgiving of subpar credit, typically approving applicants with a score of 640 or higher. If you want the Amex Gold, however, you will need a much higher score. American Express usually accepts applicants with a credit score of 700 or higher.

There is another important distinction between Amex Gold and Chase Sapphire Preferred. In addition to needing a good credit score, Chase will also look to see how many applications you have opened in the last 24 months. If you have applied for more than two personal credit cards or more than one business card within 30 days, your application for the Chase Sapphire Preferred is not likely to be approved. That’s just another reason why it’s critical to be sure of your decision before applying for a new credit card.

Amex Gold vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred: Rewards and Benefits

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is the better choice for when you don’t plan to spend as much on your card, but if you’re a serious foodie that keeps Uber Eats and Grubhub on refresh, Amex Gold could be better for you. Amex rewards cardholders with a $120 dining credit valid at Grubhub, Seamless, and other retailers. There is also a $10 monthly credit that you can use for Uber or Uber Eats cash, up to $120 per year. Plus, cardholders get exclusive access to American Express Preferred Seating and Presale programs.

Chase gives half the rewards that Amex allows, with just 2x the points on flights, as well as dining and groceries. To work off all of those delectable treats, Chase contributes to your Peloton membership with a credit of up to $120 toward a Digital or All-Access plan. Chase also offers its Sapphire customers a 1:1 Point Transfer with the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. This gives you full value when transferring points to participating loyalty programs from leading airlines and hotels. You can roam safely with included travel accident insurance that features up to $1 million in accidental death or dismemberment coverage.