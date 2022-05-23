American Express Increases Welcome Bonuses on Select Hilton Credit Cards

New cardholders can earn up to 130,000 Hilton points plus a statement credit

By
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi
Published May 23, 2022

American Express has announced a limited-time offer on some of its co-branded Hilton Honors credit cards. New cardholders with a Hilton credit card can earn up to 130,000 bonus points, depending on which card they choose, plus a statement credit worth up to $130 when they make eligible purchases at Hilton properties. The limited-time offer ends on July 6.

Key Takeaways

  • American Express has launched a promotional offer on three of its Hilton co-branded credit cards.
  • The card issuer is offering increased welcome bonuses, as well as a statement credit toward Hilton purchases to new cardholders.
  • Interested cardholders can earn one of the bonuses by applying for a Hilton credit card by July 6 and meeting the spending requirements.

New Hilton Welcome Bonus Details

From time to time, credit card issuers announce promotional offers to incentivize new credit card sign-ups. On Thursday, American Express announced such an offer on its Hilton credit cards. Here's how they break down by card:

  • Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 or more within three months of account opening, plus up to $100 in statement credits on eligible Hilton purchases within the first 12 months.
  • Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card: Earn 130,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 or more within three months of account opening, plus up to $130 in statement credits on eligible Hilton purchases within the first 12 months.
  • Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 or more within three months of account opening, plus up to $130 in statement credits on eligible Hilton purchases within the first 12 months.

To give you an idea of how much value that is, Investopedia research shows that Hilton Honors points are worth 0.48 cents each on average. So, 100,000 points would be worth about $480 and 130,000 points would be worth $624.

That said, it's possible to get more value out of your rewards, particularly if you have some flexibility with your travel plans and are willing to do some research to find award stays with more redemption value. Hilton stays start at just 5,000 points per night.

