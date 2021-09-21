American Express has launched new, limited-time offers for its Delta co-branded credit cards. The promotion, which runs through Nov. 10, 2021, features welcome offers ranging from 70,000 to 90,000 bonus miles, depending on the card.

Key Takeaways American Express recently launched new, limited-time offers on its Delta credit cards for both regular and business cardholders.

Cardholders can earn up to 90,000 bonus miles and possibly Medallion Qualification Miles, depending on which card they choose.

While the offers aren't the best in recent memory, they're still worth considering for people considering a Delta credit card.

What You'll Earn With an Amex Delta Credit Card

The Delta SkyMiles credit cards offer the chance to rack up Delta miles fast with big welcome offers and rewards on everyday spending. In addition, American Express offers bigger incentives for new cardholders from time to time.

Now through Nov. 10, 2021, new consumer Delta credit card holders can earn the following bonuses:



Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you make $2,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after you make $2,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months. Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card: Earn 90,000 bonus miles plus 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you make $3,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles plus 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you make $3,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months. Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card: Earn 80,000 bonus miles plus 20,000 MQMs after you make $5,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months.

If you're a small business owner, here's what to expect from the Delta line of business credit cards:

Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express Card: Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus a $50 statement credit after you make $2,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months.

Earn 70,000 bonus miles plus a $50 statement credit after you make $2,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card: Earn 90,000 bonus miles plus 10,000 MQMs and a $100 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months.

Earn 90,000 bonus miles plus 10,000 MQMs and a $100 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card: Earn 80,000 bonus miles plus 20,000 MQMs and a $200 statement credit after you make $5,000 in purchases with the card within the first three months.

Things to Consider Before You Apply

The new welcome offers are solid, and if you've been thinking about getting a Delta credit card, now could be a good time to do so.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind before you apply.

These cards typically require good or excellent credit, which means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.

These aren't the best American Express Delta offers we've seen lately. In June, for instance, we saw the same miles bonuses offered on the three consumer credit cards, plus $200 statement credits after your first Delta purchase. So if you can wait, you may be able to get a better welcome offer in the future.

So if you can wait, you may be able to get a better welcome offer in the future. American Express welcome offers are once in a lifetime. In other words, if you've had an Amex card before and earned the welcome offer, you can't earn it again.

With that in mind, it's worth taking your time to compare the different Delta credit cards, along with other airline and general travel cards, to determine whether applying for one is the right move for you.