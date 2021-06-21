On June 17, American Express announced new welcome offers on its line of Delta SkyMiles credit cards, both for consumers and small businesses. Incentives include bonus miles and either an introductory 0% APR promotion and a credit for Delta purchases or Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) to help cardholders earn elite status. The increased welcome offers are available to new applicants through July 28, 2021.

Key Takeaways Credit card issuers like American Express are ramping up welcome offers and spending bonuses to encourage post-pandemic spending.

The new Delta Amex credit card welcome offers include increased bonuses and other benefits for users who meet the spending requirements, based on the specific card.

The offer ends July 28, 2021.

New Amex Delta Welcome Offers

As the coronavirus pandemic winds down in the U.S. and consumers begin to make new travel plans, American Express has increased its incentives for new account holders. That includes introductory 0% APR promotions, which is a first for Amex's Delta credit cards.

Here's a breakdown of what you can earn with each card:

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card: Earn 70,000 bonus miles when you spend $2,000 within the first three months and a $200 statement credit after your first Delta purchase within the first three months. Plus, get a 0% introductory APR on purchases for 12 months from the day of account opening, then a variable 15.74% to 24.74% rate based on your creditworthiness and other factors.

Should You Apply for a Delta SkyMiles Card?

Racking up tens of thousands of Delta SkyMiles can put you in an excellent position to plan your next trip. But as with any credit card, it's important to consider both the short- and long-term value a card presents before you commit.

If you're loyal to Delta or want to try it out, taking advantage of one of these limited-time offers can be an easy way to earn award flights and improve your flying experience. But if you're concerned about having less flexibility with Delta SkyMiles versus general travel rewards, it may be better to consider other travel credit cards.

As usual, take your time to shop around and compare multiple options, considering their welcome offers, ongoing rewards, benefits, and fees, to find the best fit for you. However, bear in mind that this offer ends on July 28, 2021.