For a limited time, American Express is offering bonuses to cardholders who transfer Membership Rewards points to 12 of its airline and hotel rewards program partners, up to 40% more value in some cases. The card issuer periodically offers transfer bonuses but rarely with so many partners at once.

The American Express Membership Rewards program allows cardholders to transfer their points to 21 airline and hotel loyalty programs, including domestic and international airlines and global hotel brands.

Through October 31, Membership Rewards credit card holders can get up to 40% more value when they transfer their points to 12 of these partners.

Cardholders should carefully consider how they plan to use their rewards before transferring points to a partner program.

The New American Express Transfer Bonuses Offer a Lot of Value

American Express Membership Rewards points offer a lot of flexibility, but the best way to maximize their value is by transferring them to one of the bank's travel partners.

With some exceptions, the transfer ratio is typically 1:1, so if you transfer 1,000 Amex points, you get 1,000 points or miles with the partner's loyalty program.

Through October 31, though, cardholders can get outsized value with some partners. Here's how the new offers break down:

Aer Lingus AerClub: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,400 Avios (40% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,400 Avios (40% bonus). Aeromexico Club Premier: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 2,000 Premier points—usually 1,600 points (25% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 2,000 Premier points—usually 1,600 points (25% bonus). Air Canada Aeroplan: Transfer 1,000 points to 1,200 Aeroplan points (20% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 points to 1,200 Aeroplan points (20% bonus). Air France-KLM Flying Blue: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,250 Flying Blue miles (25% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,250 Flying Blue miles (25% bonus). Avianca LifeMiles: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,150 LifeMiles (15% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,150 LifeMiles (15% bonus). British Airways Executive Club: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,400 Avios (40% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,400 Avios (40% bonus). Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,250 HawaiianMiles (25% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,250 HawaiianMiles (25% bonus). Iberia Plus: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,400 Avios (40% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,400 Avios (40% bonus). Qantas Frequent Flyer: Transfer 500 Amex points to 600 Qantas points (20% bonus).

Transfer 500 Amex points to 600 Qantas points (20% bonus). Virgin Atlantic Flying Club: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,300 Virgin points (30% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,300 Virgin points (30% bonus). Hilton Honors: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 2,600 Honors points—usually 2,000 points (30% bonus).

Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 2,600 Honors points—usually 2,000 points (30% bonus). Marriott Bonvoy: Transfer 1,000 Amex points to 1,300 Bonvoy points (30% bonus).

You can also transfer your points to the following rewards programs but you'll get the standard 1:1 ratio with most of them:

Alitalia MilleMiglia

ANA Mileage Club

Asia Miles

Delta SkyMiles

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

JetBlue TrueBlue (1:0.8 ratio)

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Choice Privileges

What to Consider Before You Transfer Your Miles

Some of the bonuses Amex is offering right now are impressive, so if you have travel plans coming up, it's a good idea to explore your options to see if you can take advantage of the limited-time promotion.

But it's generally best to wait until you have a specific reservation in mind before you transfer because you lose flexibility when you transfer your points without a plan for them, and transfers aren't reversible.

According to The Points Guy, transfers typically occur instantaneously, but it can take up to 48 hours with some partners.