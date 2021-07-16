American Express and Marriott Bonvoy have announced a new bonus offer for existing Marriott credit card holders through the end of September 2021. Eligible cardholders can earn up to triple the usual points on certain travel and transportation-related purchases. The card issuer is also offering additional rewards on purchases made with Marriott's vacation home brand Homes & Villas.

Key Takeaways Amex customers with a Marriott credit card can earn bonus rewards of up to 6 points per dollar through the end of September on select travel and transportation-related purchases.

Cardholders will need to enroll to start earning the extra rewards.

Cardholders can also get bonus rewards when they book a private vacation home through Marriott's Homes & Villas brand.

How to Earn More With Your Amex Marriott Card

Amex cardholders with a Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card can start earning 6 points per dollar in several categories through Sept. 30, 2021, including:

Car rentals purchased directly from select car rental companies

Flights booked directly with airlines

Gas at U.S. gas stations

Transit, including taxis/rideshares, parking, tolls, trains, and buses

Depending on which card you have and the spending category, that can be up to 4 additional points per dollar. In order to qualify, you must enroll between July 14 and Sept. 15, 2021. You can earn up to 10,000 points in each category, for a total of up to 40,000 bonus points.

To enroll your card on the Amex website, you enter your card number and four-digit security code, your user ID and password, or a special RSVP code you should receive by mail or email. After that, you'll start earning your bonus rewards.

On top of this limited-time offer, Amex is also offering 10 points per dollar on up to $7,500 spent when you use your eligible Amex Marriott card to book stays with Homes & Villas by Marriott International—that's 4 more points per dollar than you'd typically earn on those purchases. There's no need to enroll for this offer, but it expires on Dec. 31, 2021.