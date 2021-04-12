Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Eligibility

To qualify for either of these cards, you will need great credit. Applicants will need either good credit or excellent credit to be approved, although the Amex Platinum is more forgiving than the Chase Sapphire Reserve. While Amex recommends a credit score of 700 to 850, the Chase Sapphire Reserve looks for those with slightly better credit, typically requiring a minimum credit score of 720 or more.

Before you apply for your card, however, you should be sure that you can qualify. Chase has specific rules about how many applications you can open with the bank over a certain period of time. This means that if you fail to qualify, your chances of applying for a different card in the future could be affected. Chase typically does not approve applications for more than two personal credit cards or more than one business card per person per month. Applicants also rarely receive approvals for a new Chase card when there are five or more new credit accounts within the last 24 months.

Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Rewards and Benefits

The American Express Platinum Card is a luxury travel credit card with extra perks to make travel not just more affordable but far more enjoyable, too. After the introductory offer, your regular rewards rate includes 5x the points on eligible air and prepaid hotel purchases up to $500,000, as well as one point for every dollar spent on all other purchases.

There are the usual points for travel, but there are several benefits perks that come built-in with your card. Travel suddenly becomes a breeze with access to AirSpace and American Express International lounges. You’ll also get a $200 airline fee credit toward participating airlines, plus a $15 monthly Uber credit for rides or Eats orders. There is also a $20 end-of-year Uber bonus you can enjoy with your Saks Fifth Avenue shopping credit.

When it comes time to travel, Chase has you covered there, too. There is travel accident insurance when you use your card to pay for travel, adding up to $1 million in accidental death or dismemberment coverage.