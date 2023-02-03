Annuity Sales Hit Record in 2022 as Investors Sought Security

Sales topped records set during the 2008 financial crisis.

By
Meg Cunningham
A woman with short blonde hair smiles for a headshot.
Full Bio

Meg Cunningham is a freelance writer with a background covering state and national politics and policy.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 03, 2023
Annuity

Annuity sales hit a record last year as investors looked to protect their portfolios with a stable income amid rising interest rates and accelerating inflation.

Annuities serve as insurance by providing a fixed stream of payments, guaranteeing a payout for the duration of the time one holds them. Thanks to record sales of fixed annuities, overall total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion, a 22% increase from 2021, according to data from LIMRA Annuity Research.

That broke records set in 2008 during the Great Recession, when investors seeking the security provided by annuities bought $265 billion of them. The S&P 500 suffered a 46% loss from October 2007 to March 2009, and annuities purchases ballooned in response. 

Markets in 2022 followed similar trends. The S&P 500 fell about 19.5% as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates seven times to control inflation, sending investors searching for more secure returns. 

Total annuity sales rose 39% in the last three months of 2022 from a year earlier to $87.2 billion. It was the third consecutive quarter that annuity sales set a record. 

“Fluctuating interest rates in the fourth quarter prompted investors to lock in crediting and payout rates while they were high,” Todd Giesing, the assistant vice president at LIMRA, said in a news release. “Our forecast suggests that protection products will continue to boost growth in the annuity market for the next several years.”

Among fixed-rate deferred annuity sales, numbers skyrocketed in 2022. Fixed-rate annuities allow investors to have a guaranteed rate of return over a set period, making them secure investments. 

In the fourth quarter, sales rose 241% year-on-year, totaling $37.5 billion. It was the best sales quarter for fixed-rate annuities ever documented, according to LIMRA. Throughout the year, sales for fixed-rate deferred annuities set a new record, totaling $112.1 billion, a 38% increase from the previous annual high of $80.8 billion that was set in 2002. 

Fixed indexed annuity sales also set a record in the fourth quarter and year. In the fourth quarter, sales increased 32% year-on-year, topping out at $21.9 billion. Over the year, sales for fixed indexed annuities set a record at $79.4 billion, up 25% from 2021 and 8% higher than the previous record set in 2019. 

Registered index-linked annuity sales fell 4% from fourth quarter totals in 2021, amounting to $9.9 billion. Despite a slow fourth quarter, registered index sales rose overall, reaching a new all-time high of $40.9 billion in 2022. 

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. LIMRA. "2022 U.S. Retail Annuity Sales Shatter Annual Sales Records Set in 2008."

  2. LIMRA. "LIMRA Secure Retirement Annuity Sales Estimates: 2008-2017."