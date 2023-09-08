Ant Group Unveils AI Models for Wealth Management, Market Analytics

Published September 08, 2023
Ant Group unveiled a finance industry-focused large language model (LLM) to power artificial intelligence (AI) applications that could analyze markets, compare financial products, and make asset allocation suggestions to investors.

Key Takeaways

  • Ant Group announced two large language models to be used by the financial sector.
  • The new Ant Group AI models can be used for various professional services such as wealth management, market analysis, and investor education.
  • As the AI race heats up, Chinese authorities are trying to be supportive, emphasizing tech as an area of competition with the U.S.

The company's Zhixiaozhu 1.0 and Zhixiaobao 2.0 applications are designed for both the financial sector and consumers. Zhixiaozhu 1.0 is a digital business assistant for finance industry professionals and Zhixiaobao 2.0 is aimed at helping with consumer financial education and decisions.

Ant Group said its financial LLM has been trained over hundreds of billions of token datasets as well as real-world industry use cases. The apps can be used as tools for various professional services, including wealth management, market analysis, and investor education. Zhixiaobao 2.0 has a 95% accuracy rate in financial intention recognition, the company said.

With these products, Ant Pay, China's biggest financial technology (fintech) firm, joins an already heated race that includes Chinese tech giants Tencent and Xiaomi, which also recently announced AI models. More than 130 companies have introduced LLMs similar to the type that power the popular OpenAI's generative AI app ChatGPT, according to Tencent. Ant's affiliate Alibaba also has its own AI model.

A set of interim rules that regulate generative AI models in China went into effect in August. China's authorities require companies to receive clearance after a security assessment before releasing their AI products to the public.

However, as technology becomes a focus of China's competition with the U.S., Chinese authorities are supporting their companies' forays into AI. Eleven companies have received approvals for AI products, including TikTok owner ByteDance, as reported by Chinese media.

While Zhixiaozhu 1.0 is undergoing additional tests, Zhixiaobao 2.0 is ready to be deployed and will be available for users after it receives the go-ahead from relevant Chinese authorities, Ant Group said.

