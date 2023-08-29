Apple Announces September Event, with iPhone 15 Release Expected

Apple (AAPL) has announced a Sept. 12 date for its "Wonderlust" event, where the company is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 and an update to the Apple Watch.

The tech heavyweight will host the event on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Apple watchers are expecting to see the company unveil a 6.1-inch version of the iPhone 15, and Pro, alongside a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, and Pro‌ Max.

The new models are expected to be equipped with the new Dynamic Island 5G chip from Qualcomm, and have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port.

Other new product updates slated for the event are an Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra update, a new iPad mini, and the long-awaited AirPods Lite, which could adopt the USB-C port.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is expected to retail for $1,099, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max could start at $1,199, according to MacWorld.

Despite high inflation taking a toll on consumer habits, iPhone sales have remained strong, driving the company to its current market capitalization of $2.8 trillion, making it the largest publicly-listed company in the world. Apple's iPhone 14 was the most-shipped smartphone in the first half of the year, according to Omdia, with 26.5 million units for the Pro Max and 21 million for the Pro model.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kou at TF International Securities believes Apple will sell 250 million smartphones in 2024, surpassing global leader Samsung, which cut its forecast for the year to 220 million.

To power a lot of the new devices that are expected to be unveiled, it's rumored that Apple will buy all of TSMC's processing chips this year.

