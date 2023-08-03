Apple Card Saving Accounts Offered by Goldman Sachs Cross $10 Billion in Deposits

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 03, 2023
Apple phone

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Apple (AAPL) card's savings account offered by Goldman Sachs (GS) crossed over $10 billion in deposits since its launch in April, according to the iPhone maker.

Key Takeaways

  • Deposits in Apple card's savings account offered by Goldman Sachs crossed $10 billion since its launch in April.
  • Its APY of 4.15% is well above the FDIC’s latest national average of 0.42%.
  • Apple is looking towards financial services for growth amid a slowdown in smartphone sales.

With an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.15%, which is well above the FDIC’s latest national average of 0.42%, the Apple Card can help users earn more interest, along with numerous options from our list of the best high-yield savings accounts nationwide.

Since the account's launch, 97% of the account holders have also opted to deposit Apple's Daily Cash rewards into their savings accounts.

The Apple Card has no fees, minimum deposit, or minimum balance requirements and allows users to directly manage their savings account with Goldman Sachs through the Apple Card in Wallet. Users can deposit additional funds into the savings account, with a maximum limit of $250,000, through a linked bank account or Apple Cash.

Apple's foray into savings is one of several ways it's growing and diversifying revenue streams after a slowdown in smartphone sales. And while the Fed's interest rate hikes to combat inflation have made loans more expensive for borrowers, they've also spurred record-high yields on deposits in savings accounts and certificate of deposits (CDs), leading toward a surge in flows toward these products.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Apple. "Apple Card’s Savings account by Goldman Sachs reaches over $10 billion in deposits."

  2. FDIC. “National Rates and Rate Caps.”

  3. Apple. "Apple Card’s new high-yield Savings account is now available, offering a 4.15 percent APY."

  4. Barron's. "Apple’s Goldman Savings Accounts Reach $10 Billion. Why Financial Services Could Be an Earnings Highlight."

  5. Forbes. "Apple’s New Savings Account Draws Nearly $1 Billion In Deposits In First Four Days."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description