Apple's Market Cap Hits $3 Trillion, Again

Vaidik Trivedi
Vaidik Trivedi
Vaidik Trivedi is a business and economics reporter who works as an Associate Editor at Bank Automation News and as a contributor to Investopedia news.
Published June 30, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Apple's (APPL) market cap returned above $3 trillion on Friday after briefly breaching it in January 2022. It's the only publicly listed U.S. company to reach that level, but exactly what drove the move is unclear.

Key Takeaways

  • Apple's market cap returned above $3 trillion on Friday
  • Apple is the only publicly listed U.S. company to reach that level.
  • Shares of Apple have gained 48% in value so far this year.
  • The tech giant announced the launch of a new product, Apple VisionPro, earlier this month, expanding its ability to tap into the potential of virtual reality and content.

Shares of Apple have gained 48% in value so far this year at $193 per share as of 2 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon, with Jefferies analysts forecasting they could rise as high as $219 per share this year. By contrast, the S&P 500 Index is up 16% year-to-date.

Apple reported $94.8 billion in revenue in its fiscal second quarter ended April 1, down 3% year-over-year. The company reported total net sales of $94.8 billion, compared to $97.2 billion in the same period a year ago. 

Earlier this month, Apple announced the launch a new product called Apple VisionPro, a spatial computer that blends "digital content with the physical world." The headset’s starting retail price will be $3,499.

Meta aims to rival Apple’s VisionPro. It will offer its own headset, Quest 3, slated to launch this fall. The social media giant aims to offer its headset for a fraction of VisionPro’s price at $499.99.

The company also opened its first stores in India earlier this year, as well as a manufacturing plant in Chennai, India, to diversify its supply chains and bring down the manufacturing costs of its iPhones.

AAPL_NVDA_MSFT_AMZN_GOOG_SPX YTD % Change

YCharts

Just four other American companies are members of the trillion-dollar club so far, which includes Microsoft (MSFT) at $2.53 trillion, Alphabet (GOOG) at $1.62 trillion, Amazon (AMZN) at $1.29 trillion, and Nvidia (NVDA) at $1.02 trillion.

