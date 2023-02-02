Apple Misses Estimates as iPhone Sales Decline

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published February 02, 2023
Inspecting the new Apple iPhone XR during an Apple special event

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Apple (AAPL) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after the markets closed on Feb. 2, 2023.
  • The tech giant missed expectations on profit, revenue, and iPhone sales.
  • Shares declined 4% in after-hours trading following the release.

Apple (AAPL) shares are down in extended trading as the tech giant's earnings, revenue, and iPhone sales were less than expected.

Apple posted a fiscal 2023 first quarter profit of $1.88, with sales falling 5.5% to $117.15 billion. Both missed forecasts. It was Apple's first quarterly drop in sales in almost four years.

iPhone revenue declined 8.2% to $65.78 billion. Analysts had been anticipating about $3 billion more. Sales in the Mac category declined, as well as Wearables, Home and Accessories. Services and iPad sales were higher.

Difficult Environment

As with many other companies, Apple CFO Luca Maestri pointed to "a difficult macroeconomic environment," as well as significant supply constraints. CEO Tim Cook also called it a "challenging environment" and said the company is remaining "focused on the long term." Apple didn't provide guidance for the current quarter.

Shares of Apple fell 4% in after-hours trading.

Chart showing the share price performance of Apple (AAPL) on Feb. 2, 2023

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Apple. "Apple Reports First Quarter Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description