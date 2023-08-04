Apple Earnings Beat Estimates as Service Revenue Offsets iPhone Sales Drag

By
Nathan Reiff
Full Bio
Nathan Reiff has been writing expert articles and news about financial topics such as investing and trading, cryptocurrency, ETFs, and alternative investments on Investopedia since 2016.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 04, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Apple Inc. (AAPL), the largest company in the world by market value, reported better-than-expected Services revenue in Q3 2023, helping modestly boost net income even as falling iPhone sales led to a third straight quarter of net product revenue declines.

Key Takeaways

  • Apple earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $1.26 per share, beating estimates, while revenue declined by 1% to $81.8 billion, in line with predictions.
  • Sales of Apple iPhone products fell by more than 2%, contributing to a third straight quarter of overall device sales declines.
  • Sales of smartphones have been down for two years industry-wide, though Apple has fared better than competitors because it offers products in the in-demand premium category.
  • Apple's services revenue climbed by 8% to a record-high $21.2 billion.

iPhone, iPad Sales Slow Down

Apple iPhone product sales account for about half of the company's revenue. However, global smartphone sales across all brands have fallen for eight consecutive quarters, threatening the tech giant's largest revenue stream.

A third consecutive quarter of overall sales declines for Apple underscores a broader drop in demand for consumer devices. Sales of Apple's Mac and iPad products fell in the latest quarter. And while revenue for the company's wearables segment, such as Apple Watch, rose by a modest amount, it still came in below analyst predictions.

Fortunately for Apple, global sales of premium smartphones like the iPhone have been better insulated from declines than other categories of smartphones, including those by major rival Samsung.

Services Revenue Saves the Quarter

The revenue from Apple's services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple News+, was a bright spot. That revenue segment surged by 8% to a record-high $21.2 billion. The company said that over 1 billion paid subscriptions helped to drive growth. The company's services business is its second-largest revenue stream and enjoys dramatically larger margins than sales of Apple products.

Apple reported net income of $19.9 billion, up 2% year-over-year, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 compared with $1.20 the prior-year quarter. Analysts had predicted an EPS of $1.20. Apple's revenue fell over 1% to $81.8 billion, in line with estimates.

Apple YTD

YCharts

Apple shares dropped about 2% in after-hours trading following the earnings announcement and are down 2.1% in pre-market trading. But that does little to dent the about 47% gain Apple stock price has seen since the start of the year.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Apple Inc. "CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)," Page 1.

  2. Apple Inc. "Apple reports third quarter results."

  3. Wall Street Journal. "Apple Sees Third Straight Quarter of Falling Sales, but Services Unit Hits Record."

  4. Counterpoint Research. "Global Smartphone Market Declines for Eighth Straight Quarter; Premium Segment Growth a Silver Lining."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description