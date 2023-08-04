Apple Earnings Beat Estimates as Service Revenue Offsets iPhone Sales Drag

Apple Inc. (AAPL), the largest company in the world by market value, reported better-than-expected Services revenue in Q3 2023, helping modestly boost net income even as falling iPhone sales led to a third straight quarter of net product revenue declines.

Key Takeaways Apple earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $1.26 per share, beating estimates, while revenue declined by 1% to $81.8 billion, in line with predictions.

Sales of Apple iPhone products fell by more than 2%, contributing to a third straight quarter of overall device sales declines.

Sales of smartphones have been down for two years industry-wide, though Apple has fared better than competitors because it offers products in the in-demand premium category.

Apple's services revenue climbed by 8% to a record-high $21.2 billion.

iPhone, iPad Sales Slow Down

Apple iPhone product sales account for about half of the company's revenue. However, global smartphone sales across all brands have fallen for eight consecutive quarters, threatening the tech giant's largest revenue stream.

A third consecutive quarter of overall sales declines for Apple underscores a broader drop in demand for consumer devices. Sales of Apple's Mac and iPad products fell in the latest quarter. And while revenue for the company's wearables segment, such as Apple Watch, rose by a modest amount, it still came in below analyst predictions.

Fortunately for Apple, global sales of premium smartphones like the iPhone have been better insulated from declines than other categories of smartphones, including those by major rival Samsung.

Services Revenue Saves the Quarter

The revenue from Apple's services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple News+, was a bright spot. That revenue segment surged by 8% to a record-high $21.2 billion. The company said that over 1 billion paid subscriptions helped to drive growth. The company's services business is its second-largest revenue stream and enjoys dramatically larger margins than sales of Apple products.



Apple reported net income of $19.9 billion, up 2% year-over-year, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 compared with $1.20 the prior-year quarter. Analysts had predicted an EPS of $1.20. Apple's revenue fell over 1% to $81.8 billion, in line with estimates.



Apple shares dropped about 2% in after-hours trading following the earnings announcement and are down 2.1% in pre-market trading. But that does little to dent the about 47% gain Apple stock price has seen since the start of the year.