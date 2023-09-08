China's Apple iPhone Ban Is Hurting These Stocks Too

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 08, 2023
The Apple logo is displayed on the exterior of an Apple Store on April 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Reports of a Chinese government ban on Apple's (AAPL) iPhone have sent the stock lower and some of its suppliers are hurting too.

Key Takeaways

  • Apple's suppliers and other smartphone providers are seeing their shares suffer.
  • The Wall Street Journal said Chinese government officials were banned from using iPhones.
  • China's move comes after the U.S. put similar sanctions on Huawei and TikTok.

Apple has now lost around $200 billion in market capitalization over the last two days after reports that China has banned government officials from using iPhones at work. Apple shares are down about 5% for the week as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Apple helps to employ millions of workers in China and other parts of Asia via its supply chain. Some of those companies are now struggling as investors ponder how a ban may impact other technologies.

In Taiwan, Apple supplier Largan Precision, which makes smartphone camera lenses, saw its stock drop roughly 3.6% for the week. Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is a big cog in the Apple supply chain and its shares fell about 5% for the same period while Chinese firm, Luxshare Precision Industry, which is an owner of manufacturing plants, fell by 11%. Domestic tech firms are also seeing their stock prices hurt with Qualcomm (QCOM) losing about 8% over the week.

Tensions and protectionist efforts between China and the United States this year have already led to changes in Apple's supply chain.

The company stated some of its iPhone 14 models would now be manufactured by Foxconn in India. Foxconn has a large presence in China and has since made efforts to diversify by shifting assembly to Vietnam. TSMC is also seeking to appease U.S. officials by building a manufacturing plant in Arizona and announcing an additional new build in Germany last week.

Some analysts, such as Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, consider the ban to have a minute impact on Apple, especially as it's rumored the company will unveil its iPhone 15 model next week. And if analysts are correct that the downside on the company's sales in China is limited, then the stock price could see a quick revival.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. WSJ. "China Bans iPhones for government officials."

  2. TradingView. "Apple Inc."

  3. TradingView. "Largan Precision Co."

  4. TradingView. "Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company."

  5. TradingView. "Luxshare Precision."

  6. TradingView. "Qualcomm."

  7. Reuters. "Foxconn Moves Assembly to Vietnam."

  8. AFP. "Taiwan chip giant TSMC says Arizona plant making 'fast progress'"

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description