China's Apple iPhone Ban Is Hurting These Stocks Too

Reports of a Chinese government ban on Apple's (AAPL) iPhone have sent the stock lower and some of its suppliers are hurting too.

Key Takeaways Apple's suppliers and other smartphone providers are seeing their shares suffer.

The Wall Street Journal said Chinese government officials were banned from using iPhones.

China's move comes after the U.S. put similar sanctions on Huawei and TikTok.



Apple has now lost around $200 billion in market capitalization over the last two days after reports that China has banned government officials from using iPhones at work. Apple shares are down about 5% for the week as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Apple helps to employ millions of workers in China and other parts of Asia via its supply chain. Some of those companies are now struggling as investors ponder how a ban may impact other technologies.

In Taiwan, Apple supplier Largan Precision, which makes smartphone camera lenses, saw its stock drop roughly 3.6% for the week. Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is a big cog in the Apple supply chain and its shares fell about 5% for the same period while Chinese firm, Luxshare Precision Industry, which is an owner of manufacturing plants, fell by 11%. Domestic tech firms are also seeing their stock prices hurt with Qualcomm (QCOM) losing about 8% over the week.

Tensions and protectionist efforts between China and the United States this year have already led to changes in Apple's supply chain.

The company stated some of its iPhone 14 models would now be manufactured by Foxconn in India. Foxconn has a large presence in China and has since made efforts to diversify by shifting assembly to Vietnam. TSMC is also seeking to appease U.S. officials by building a manufacturing plant in Arizona and announcing an additional new build in Germany last week.

Some analysts, such as Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, consider the ban to have a minute impact on Apple, especially as it's rumored the company will unveil its iPhone 15 model next week. And if analysts are correct that the downside on the company's sales in China is limited, then the stock price could see a quick revival.