Apple Supplier Foxconn Tops Earnings Estimates On AI Strength

Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn (HNHPF), the world's biggest contract electronics maker, beat estimates for second-quarter earnings as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure soared.

The company, the full name of which is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., posted net income of NT$33 billion ($1.03 billion), down 1% from the same quarter last year but above consensus estimates of NT$25.57 billion ($0.8 billion). Revenue totaled NT$1.3045 trillion ($40.81 billion), down 14% from the year-ago quarter.

However, the company lowered its full-year outlook, citing geopolitical tension, monetary tightening, and inflation as headwinds to growth. It now expects a slight full-year earnings decline, revised down from a flat reading.

Foxconn has invested heavily in AI, and earlier this month secured a deal to exclusively supply Apple's AI servers from a factory in Vietnam. The company has established a wide lead in the global AI race and accounts for 40% of the global AI server market. Foxconn provides AI services for prominent tech companies such as Apple, Nvidia (NVDA), Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL), and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

"Hon Hai has achieved a high market share in the front end of the AI server industry value chain with GPU modules and substrates," said Foxconn Chairman Young Liu.

A Long-Lasting Partnership

Foxconn is Apple's biggest supplier of parts and electronics, supplying the circuit boards and electrical equipment that makes the tech giant's flagship products—everything from iPhones to Mac computers.

Not only does Foxconn assemble Apple products, it also supplies the tech giant's data center servers that power AI applications. As Apple's demand for AI increases, its partnership with Foxconn could become even more valuable.

Foxconn's mutual relationship with Apple dates back more than two decades, when the Taiwan-based company landed an order to produce Apple's iMacs. Foxconn, through its mechanical techniques, was also instrumental in designing and mass-producing the iPhone. Since 2011, the company has generated more than 50% of its revenue from Apple products.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Foxconn fell 0.7% on Monday, but are up 11% so far this year. Those of Apple gained in early trading, and have risen 37% so far this year.