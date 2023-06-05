Apple Reveals Vision Pro Headset, Its First New Hardware in Eight Years

Apple (AAPL) launched its mixed reality headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference Monday, unveiling the first new hardware for the company since 2015.

Key Takeaways Apple unveiled its $3,500 Vision Pro headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference Monday.

New upgrades for the iPhone and Watch iOS were also previewed, along with a new MacBook model.

Apple shares hit a new all-time high of $184.95 on the day.



Apple's Vision Pro took the spotlight at the conference, as watchers have long-awaited the company's mixed reality headset. Apple described the headset as a “revolutionary spatial computer” that would allow users to blend digital content with the physical world and connect with others. The new headset will be priced at $3,500 and is the first new hardware for the company since the Apple Watch launched.

The Vision Pro will also have its own applications marketplace. That could open lucrative new income streams in areas such as virtual fitness and health apps, according to the company.

Apple just posted another Services segment record in its most recent earnings and that segment could grow further with headset adoption. The company is pitching the new hardware as a spatial computer, meaning they can replace their current devices for applications such as FaceTime or browsing the web in floating windows, with the ability to link Macs and other devices.



Alongside the headset release, the company announced a new iOS 17 operating system for its iPhone and a new WatchOS 10 for the Apple Watch.

The iPhone update brings a new experience for personalization and has new features such as AirDrop to easily share documents. The company said its watch update was a “major milestone with new features for cyclists, hikers, and new tools for health.

A new 15-inch Macbook Air model was also introduced and will accommodate the M2 Ultra, the company’s largest and most advanced chip.



Apple shares soared to a new all-time high of $184.95 on Monday, but dropped back to trade below $180.