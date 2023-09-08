Apple's Rough Week Dragged Many of the Biggest ETFs Down With It

Apple, the world's most valuable company, is the biggest component stock for many popular ETFs

By
Mack Wilowski
Published September 08, 2023
Apple store

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Apple (AAPL) shares had a rough week, tumbling almost 6% and dragging down a number of popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are heavily exposed to the world's most valuable company.

Key Takeaways

  • With a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, Apple is the most valuable publicly-traded company in the world and the biggest holding in some of the most popular ETFs.
  • Its 6% decline this week dragged down many of the biggest ETFs.
  • The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)—one of the ETFs most heavily exposed to Apple with a 22.4% portfolio weight—fell 2.4% this week, almost double the broader market's decline.
  • While Apple shares had a not-so-stellar week, they've experienced tremendous long-term gains over the years, helping push the stock market and ETFs higher over the years.

With a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion as of Friday's market close, Apple is the most valuable publicly-traded company in the world. That makes it the biggest component stock in the S&P 500 Index, and the biggest holding in many popular ETFs available to investors.

Apple accounts for more than 7% of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), one of the most popular and widely-held ETFs that tracks the performance of the S&P 500, which fell roughly 1.3% this week. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, has about 11% of its portfolio invested in Apple shares. It fell roughly 1.5% this week.

Even more exposed is the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), with a 12.1% weight toward AAPL. It was down about 1.3% this week.

Among all the major ETFs tracked by Morningstar, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) is perhaps the most heavily exposed to Apple, with a massive 22.8% portfolio weight. VGT returns fell 2.33%, almost double the broader market's 1.3% decline.

While Apple shares had a not-so-stellar week, they've experienced tremendous long-term gains over the years, helping power ETFs and the broader stock market higher. They've skyrocketed 900% over the past 10 years, driving gains of 451% and 383% for VGT and QQQ—two of the ETFs most heavily exposed to Apple—over the same period, respectively.

AAPL Price Chart compared to QQQ, SPY, IWF, and VGT.

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
