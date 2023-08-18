Applied Materials Beats Sales Estimates and Raises Its Guidance on AI, China Demand

Applied Materials (AMAT) saw its shares rise 1.7% in early trading Friday after the chip tool maker reported results that beat forecasts and raised its guidance on demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Key Takeaways Applied Materials reported revenue of $6.43 billion for its third quarter.

The manufacturer of products for Intel and TSMC delivered EPS of $1.85.



Fourth-quarter guidance was much higher than analysts expected.

Applied posted revenue of $6.43 billion for its third quarter, down 1% year-on-year. Gross margins of 46.3% were up 0.2% for the same period. The company reported operating income of $1.8 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85. The company's sales were driven by its "Foundry, Logic and Other" segment as rising interest in AI drove up chip demand for Applied's customer base.

The company, which boasts of chipmakers Intel (INTC) and TSMC (TSM) as clients, said it expects fourth-quarter profit to be substantially higher than analyst estimates, due to AI-driven demand for chips and government subsidies. Applied expects revenue of $6.51 billion in the next quarter, much higher than analysts' estimates of $5.86 billion.

CEO Gary Dickerson told analysts on an earnings call that the subsidies would run into hundreds of billions of dollars globally during the next five years.



Applied Material shares are up roughly 44% year-to-date.