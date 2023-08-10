AppLovin Beats Profit, Sales Forecasts on Demand for its Updated AI Engine

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Published August 10, 2023
Applovin app

Key Takeaways

  • AppLovin's profit and sales beat estimates as demand for AI products soared.
  • The company credits the strong earnings numbers to its updated AI advertising engine.
  • AppLovin's current-quarter guidance exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Shares of AppLovin (APP) jumped Thursday as the artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile marketing platform posted better-than-expected results with demand for all things AI soaring.

AppLovin reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents, almost three times higher than analysts’ estimates. Revenue fell 3.3% to $750.2 million, but also exceeded forecasts. 

In a letter to shareholders, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adam Foroughi and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Herald Chen credited the strong performance primarily to the rollout of its newest AI-based advertising engine, AXON 2.0, which runs its AppDiscovery platform.

The company said sales at its Software Platform increased 28% to $406 million. It explained that the advancements of AXON “drove higher installs and revenue per install from the first quarter, paired with improved returns for advertisers.” Sales slipped 25% to $344 million at its Apps segment, mainly because of a drop in In-App purchases.

AppLovin indicated it sees current-quarter sales of $780 million to $800 million, more than anticipated. 

Shares of AppLovin rose on Thursday to their highest level in almost a year. 

APP share prices last 12 months
YCharts.
