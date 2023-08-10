AppLovin Beats Profit, Sales Forecasts on Demand for its Updated AI Engine

Key Takeaways AppLovin's profit and sales beat estimates as demand for AI products soared.

The company credits the strong earnings numbers to its updated AI advertising engine.

AppLovin's current-quarter guidance exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Shares of AppLovin (APP) jumped Thursday as the artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile marketing platform posted better-than-expected results with demand for all things AI soaring.

AppLovin reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents, almost three times higher than analysts’ estimates. Revenue fell 3.3% to $750.2 million, but also exceeded forecasts.

In a letter to shareholders, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adam Foroughi and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Herald Chen credited the strong performance primarily to the rollout of its newest AI-based advertising engine, AXON 2.0, which runs its AppDiscovery platform.

The company said sales at its Software Platform increased 28% to $406 million. It explained that the advancements of AXON “drove higher installs and revenue per install from the first quarter, paired with improved returns for advertisers.” Sales slipped 25% to $344 million at its Apps segment, mainly because of a drop in In-App purchases.

AppLovin indicated it sees current-quarter sales of $780 million to $800 million, more than anticipated.

Shares of AppLovin rose on Thursday to their highest level in almost a year.