Arm Expected to Be Biggest US IPO So Far This Year

U.K.-based chip designer Arm is looking to raise up to $4.87 billion in the largest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of the year yet—one which could value the company at as much as $52 billion.

Arm's IPO is the biggest U.S. IPO this year yet and the third-largest IPO on the Nasdaq ever behind Facebook in 2012 and Rivian Automotive in 2021

Arm's semiconductor designs are indispensable to big tech companies, who use them to make 30 billion chips annually and power 99% of the world's smartphones.

The company said in a Form F-1 filing with the SEC on Tuesday it will list 95.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs), or shares of a foreign company listed in the U.S., on the Nasdaq, with each valued between $47 and $51.

Biggest IPO Of The Year Yet

The IPO could raise anywhere from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion, making it a bigger deal than Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ) Kenvue (KVUE) spinoff earlier this year.

It will also be the third-largest IPO ever for a company listing on the Nasdaq behind Facebook's (META) $16 billion offering in 2012 and Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) IPO which raised nearly $12 billion two years ago.

After the IPO, Arm is likely to have more than a billion shares outstanding, valuing the company at about $52 billion on the top end of the IPO price spectrum.

Softbank's In Control, Tech Companies and Investors Clamor For A Piece of Arm

The firm had previously been dually listed on the New York and London stock exchanges up until 2016, when Japanese conglomerate SoftBank bought it for $32 billion. SoftBank will retain majority ownership of Arm, holding 90.6% of its shares once it goes public. As such, less than 10% of shares will be traded freely between investors.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple (AAPL) Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), TSMC Partners (TSM) and Samsung are among the companies that have expressed interest in buying into Arm's IPO individually, that could total up to about $735 million.



Arm's key product—semiconductor designs—is an indispensable resource for more than 260 technology companies to make 30 billion chips annually, powering 99% of the world's smartphones. That's why these companies are jockeying for influence to gain a piece of Arm's IPO.

Will It Be a Shot In The Arm For The U.S. IPO Market?

Industry analysts are hoping Arm's offering can buoy an IPO market that has faltered in recent years, as rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, and last year's bear market in stocks have slowed demand for new offerings.

While the U.S. IPO market has bounced back slightly from last year's lows, activity remains far below its 2021 peak. The first half of 2023 saw just 63 IPOs in the U.S., up from 51 in the same period last year but well below a peak of 416 through all of 2021. Proceeds have also fallen precipitously, to $10.1 billion in the first half from $155.8 billion in 2021, according to an EY report.

