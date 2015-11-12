Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund vs. Vanguard 500 Index Fund: An Overview

Two of Vanguard’s most popular products are the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX). While both can function as suitable core holdings in a stock portfolio, these similar-sounding mutual funds pursue different investment strategies.

As its name implies, the Total Stock Market Index Fund provides exposure to the entire U.S. equities market, as represented by the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP) U.S. Total Market Index of nearly 4,000 stocks.

On the other hand, the 500 Index Fund only provides exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. companies, similar to the S&P 500 Index.

In this article, we’ll review some of the similarities and differences between these two popular Vanguard mutual funds.

Note that there are two classes of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund: Admiral shares and Investor shares. Investor shares of both funds—the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (VTSMX) and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares (VFINX)—are no longer open for new investment. The only difference between Admiral and Investor share funds is the minimum required investment.

Key Takeaways Though both are broad-based equity mutual funds, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX) have different investment objectives.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund invests in the entire U.S. equities market, consisting of thousands of publicly traded companies.

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund invests solely in the 500 largest U.S. firms that comprise the S&P 500 Index.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund could represent all of a portfolio’s equity holdings, while the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ideally should be counterbalanced with aggressive growth stocks.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX)

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX) is a mutual fund that provides diversified exposure to small-cap, midcap, and large-cap growth and value stocks traded on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The fund employs a representative sampling approach to approximate the entire index and its key characteristics.

As of Dec. 30, 2021, the fund held 4,149 stocks and controlled net assets of $300 billion. Technology, financial, industrial, healthcare, and consumer service companies make up its largest holdings. VTSAX charges an extremely low expense ratio of 0.04% and requires a minimum investment of $3,000.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings of VTSAX are (as of end of year 2021):