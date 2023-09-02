Ashton Kutcher Is Backing AI Company Hugging Face—Here’s His Net Worth

Actor and investor Ashton Kutcher’s venture capital firm, Sound Ventures LLC, is among the investors for open source AI company, Hugging Face.

Last week, Sound Ventures was reportedly part of a $235 million series D funding round for Hugging Face along with Salesforce, Nvidia, and Microsoft, according to Yahoo Finance. The unicorn AI company is now valued at $4.5 billion.

In May, Kutcher's Sound Ventures raised nearly $243 million in just five weeks for a fund to invest in AI startups, according to Bloomberg.

Kutcher has a net worth of $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor was an early investor in successful startups like Uber, Airbnb, and Spotify.

Kutcher’s Sound Ventures LLC manages over $1 billion in assets.

The Hollywood actor is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows like That 70s Show, Two and a Half Men, and most recently, the Netflix film Your Place or Mine, where he stars opposite Reese Witherspoon. However, Kutcher is also a venture capitalist who has invested in a series of successful tech companies.

Thanks to his career as an actor and his savvy tech investments, Kutcher has a net worth of $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Here’s how Kutcher made his millions.

Acting

Kutcher rose to fame on Fox’s hit sitcom, That ‘70s Show, where he acted alongside his now-wife, Mila Kunis. Kutcher also hosted MTV’s celebrity prank show, Punk’d, in the early 2000s. The actor went on to become one of the highest-paid stars on television when he replaced Charlie Sheen on the show Two and a Half Men—Kutcher reportedly earned $750,000 per episode, according to Vanity Fair.



Kutcher also acted in many movies such as The Butterfly Effect, What Happens in Vegas, and Jobs, where he played the role of Steve Jobs.

Investments

Kutcher’s acting career made him millions, but his lucrative investments made him even more. The actor made millions as an early investor in successful startups such as Skype, Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Warby Parker, Pinterest, and Shazam among others.

In 2010, Kutcher and Oseary formed A-Grade Investments, backed by billionaire Ron Burkle. The pair invested in startups such as lyrics site Genius, Airbnb, and Uber. The trio initially put $2.5 million into Airbnb, $500,000 in Uber, and $3 million in Spotify, according to Forbes.

In 2015, Kutcher and Oseary founded venture capital firm, Sound Ventures LLC with a $100 million investment from Liberty Media.

Today, Sound Ventures manages more than $1 billion in assets, with a portfolio including companies such as Affirm, Airbnb, Chegg, SeatGeek, Duolingo, Nest, Pinterest, Spotify, Robinhood, and Uber. With the firm’s new $240 million AI fund, Sound has already invested in OpenAI, Anthropic, Stability AI, and most recently, Hugging Face.