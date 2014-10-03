In 2018, the total contribution limit from all sources is $55,000 if you are under the age of 50 and $61,000 if you are age 50 or older. This includes both employee and employer contributions.

Most commonly, employers match the employee’s payroll contribution (can be 100% match or 50% match) up to a set percentage of the employee’s annual salary. For example, if you earn $60,000 a year and your employer offers a 100% match up to 5% of your salary, then the maximum they will contribute is $3,000, but only if you also contribute at least $3,000 into the plan.

If you only contribute 4%, or $2,400, then your employer’s contribution will be reduced to that amount as well. Therefore, if possible, it is always more beneficial to maximize the match amount your employer offers.





Scott Gaynor

KCS Wealth Advisory, LLC

Los Angeles, CA