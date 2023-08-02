Asset Managers Line Up To File for Ethereum Futures ETFs

By
Kyle Torpey
Kyle Torpey Headshot
Full Bio
Kyle Torpey has been writing about Bitcoin since 2013. His work has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Bitcoin Magazine, Wired UK, and many other media outlets. He has also attracted more than 50,000 followers on Twitter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 02, 2023
photo illustration an Ethereum logo

SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

U.S. asset managers Grayscale, VanEck, Bitwise, Volatility Shares, ProShares and Round Hill Capital have submitted new applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

Key Takeaways

  • Six asset managers have sent applications to the SEC for the creation of ETH futures ETFs.
  • All of the proposed ETFs will allow holders of the assets to go long ETH with the exception of the ProShares offering, which is intended to enable investors to short the crypto asset.
  • If approved, the various ETH ETF offerings could go live as soon as October.

Volatility Shares was the first one to kick off the most recent round of ETH ETF applications, as their proposal was filed on Friday. By Tuesday, five others had joined the fray. If approved, the funds would not hold any ETH directly. Instead, they would follow the price movements of the futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Notably, Grayscale has applied for two ETFs in their filing: one for Bitcoin-related assets and one for Ether futures contracts. The first bitcoin futures ETFs launched in October 2021. In June 2023, Volatility Shares enabled the first leveraged bitcoin ETF through its 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX).

ProShares has taken a different approach and filed for a short ETH strategy ETF that would profit from the losses of the S&P CME Ether Futures index. The fund would invest in daily contracts that inverse the performance of the index. This means the fund would gain as much as the index loses on a given day and vice versa. In other words, the ETF would effectively act as a mechanism to short the price of ETH.

The SEC has not yet approved any ETH ETFs in the U.S. If approved, these ETH ETFs could launch as early as October.

It should be noted that this new round of ETH ETF applications differs from the recent bitcoin ETF proposals from Blackrock and others in that those potential bitcoin ETFs are backed by spot bitcoin rather than futures contracts.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Roundhill Ether Strategy ETF."

  2. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF."

  3. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF."

  4. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Volatility Shares Ether Strategy ETF Prospectus."

  5. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "GRAYSCALE GLOBAL BITCOIN COMPOSITE ETF."

  6. Bloomberg. "Tiny Issuer to Debut the Only US Double-Bitcoin Futures ETF."

  7. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description