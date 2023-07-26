AT&T Beats Profit Estimates as Cost-Cutting Efforts Pay Off

The telecom giant's 5G network is on track to reach 200 million customers by year-end

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 26, 2023
AT&T Store Exterior

Robert Alexander / Contributor / Getty Images

AT&T (T), America's biggest telecom company by revenue, reported robust second-quarter earnings as its cost-cutting plan paid off, amid an ongoing 5G rollout and stronger-than-expected subscriber gains.

Key Takeaways

  • Operating income surged 29.3% from the year-ago quarter to $6.4 billion, driven by robust subscriber growth and rising mobility service and broadband revenues.
  • New subscriptions totaled 6.2 million, including 464,000 net postpaid additions.
  • Free cash flows (FCF) surged 31% to $4.2 billion, up $1 billion from the year-ago quarter.
  • The company's cost-cutting efforts paid off, with AT&T hitting its $6 billion target in annual cost savings half a year ahead of schedule.

Subscriber Gains, 5G Rollout Propel Earnings

AT&T reported 6.2 million net new wireless subscriptions in the second quarter, including 326,000 postpaid phone subscribers. While it marked a slowdown from last year, when net additions were almost 60% higher, the figures came in above expectations of a 300,000 gain.

The rollout of AT&T's 5G network, which now serves more than 175 million people, continued at a brisk pace. It's on track to reach 200 million customers by the end of the year. Subscriptions to FirstNet, the company's communications network designed for first responders and essential services, topped five million for the first time.

Meanwhile, the carrier's consumer fiber network, which is the biggest in the country, now encompasses more than 20 million consumer locations—including three million businesses—and is expected to reach 30 million by the end of 2025.

These additions helped propel a 29.3% surge in operating income, which rose to $6.4 billion from $5.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues rose 0.9% to $29.9 billion.

"The direction we set three years ago is sound, and we’re on the right trajectory. Compared to last year, Mobility service and broadband revenues are up, adjusted EBITDA is up, free cash flow is up, Mobility and Consumer Wireline margins are up and customer lifetime values are up," said AT&T CEO John Stankey.

Cost-Cutting Efforts Pay Off

AT&T's robust earnings were partly driven by a successful cost-cutting effort that helped reduce operating expenses by $1 billion and drove free cash flow (FCF) 31% higher to $4.2 billion.

AT&T executives said the company hit its $6 billion target in annual cost savings six months ahead of schedule, and increased that target by an additional $2 billion.

The savings plan "reflects our continued march to operating the company in a more focused and streamlined fashion," Stankey said.

The company is also using artificial intelligence (AI) to help it become more efficient, partnering with Microsoft (MSFT) to launch a customer-built generative AI tool called "Ask AT&T."

Shares of AT&T were down about 1.5% in early trading Wednesday. They've fallen roughly 20% so far this year, especially after a Wall Street Journal report about a legacy network of toxic lead cables.

AT&T YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Reuters. "AT&T tops free cash flow estimates on cost cuts, subscriber additions."

  2. AT&T Inc. "AT&T's Sustainable Growth Strategy Pays off with Strong 2Q Results."

  3. The Wall Street Journal. "America's Wrapped in Miles of Toxic Lead Cables."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description